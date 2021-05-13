NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

“I’m a wee bit disappointed at the brief today,” says Órlaíthi Flynn.

“I think what you’ve set out this morning, in your own words, is that your options are limited,” adds the Sinn Féin MLA.

“While we have all these great initiatives,” says the West Belfast MLA. “I am just really worried that we’ve got to this point and we won't be able to push any of this on further because of funding”.

Robin Swann responds “I am already £100-150m short”.

“We’re at a standstill cash-flat budget,” he adds, and says to fund mental health “we will have to strip it away from somewhere else”.

“It’s hard for me to have to put that monetary figure on what we want to do, on what we need to do.”