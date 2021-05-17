Jim Allister says the Ballymurphy families received a verdict “which was a long time coming”.
The TUV MLA adds, “while much has been said of an adverse nature about the security forces the reality is that in so many instances they stood between this community and the horrendous death and destruction intended by the terrorists”.
“Bombers who went out to bomb and murderers who went out to murder, all chose to be terrorists,” says the North Antrim MLA, adding “no-one who joined the security forces chose to be a murderer and yet terrible things happened and when they happen they leave a desperate scar upon society”.
'Use of force was utterly without justification'
"Not only were the victims innocent and the use of force utterly without justification but the families had to put up with the libel that the victims were IRA gunmen," says Kellie Armstrong of Alliance.
"Even in the most challenging circumstances of 1971 these deaths should never have occurred," she adds.
Rachel Woods of the Green Party says it is "shameful that it has taken 50 years for official recognition of the killing of these 10 people".
She pays tribute to "the grace and dignity of the Ballymurphy families".
'Prime minister must come out of hiding'
Nichola Mallon speaks on behalf of the SDLP.
She says last week's verdict was “entirely clear”.
“No victims whether of state or paramilitary violence should ever be obstructed from accessing truth and justice,” says the North Belfast MLA.
“All of us should resolve that the prime minister, today, must come out of hiding, come out from closed doors and give an apology to the families of Ballymurphy.”
Doug Beattie of the UUP says “as an ex soldier, I will criticise anybody when I think they are wrong”.
“What happened at Ballymurphy over those three days was wrong,” he adds.
He commends the families of those who died at Ballymurphy for seeking truth and justice.
't first there was no apology and then one was issued in secret'
Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit says “no ifs, no buts, no whataboutery can change that fact” that those killed at Ballymurphy were innocent.
“At first there was no apology and then one was issued in secret,” he adds.
“These families deserve truth and justice.”
Paul Givan of the DUP is up next and says the families of Ballymurphy “have received the verdict they wanted to receive - innocent”.
“The apology has not been well managed at all,” he says, adding “I hope that that can be put right”.
“Let us not use what happened in Ballymurphy as a platform to attack the British Army for their role in the conflict that took place.”
The Ballymurphy Inquest
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He announces that Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin will make a statement on the Ballymurphy Inquest.
The Ballymurphy Inquest
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He announces that Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin will make a statement on the Ballymurphy Inquest.
Last week, following an inquest a coroner found that ten people killed in west Belfast in 1971 in the wake of an army operation were "entirely innocent",
Mr Sheehan says he grew up close to where the killings took place.
"The British Army took the lives of innocent civilians," he says.
"They denigrated the dead. They offered only lies and deceit. They left the families with nothing, or so they thought," Mr Sheehan adds.
He pays tribute to "the tenacity and stamina" of the victims' families.
Mr Sheehan reads out the names of the victims and says the British government needs "to give justice to these families".
Report due on PSNI handling of Bobby Storey funeral
A watchdog report into whether there were failings in how the police handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey will be published on Monday.
A review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Féin politicians.
It was conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).
The findings will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long and the NI Policing Board early on Monday.
The report is thought to run to more than 100 pages.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s going to be a busy start to the week with ministerial statements on exam arrangements fro 2021-22 and a debate on ending religious discrimination in teaching appointments.
First minister’s questions is due at 14:00 and could be the last time we'll see Arlene Foster in that spotlight.
DUP MLAs will also be bringing forward a motion on unfettered access to medicines and medical devices.
For all of the above, and more, join us at 12:00.