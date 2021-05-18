Stormont
Live

MLAs debate amendments to Covid-19 regulations

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  2. What's on at the assembly today?

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to Stormont and our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this sunny May morning.

    This morning, MLAs will be debating changes to the Coronavirus Regulations and later today the SDLP will bring a motion calling for a public inquiry into the murder of the lawyer, Pat Finucane.

    Health Minister Robin Swann will be in the spotlight at Question Time.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.

