The outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and First Minister Arlene Foster will meet the prime minister in Downing Street on Thursday, the BBC understands. It is believed the meeting has been organised for some time. Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June. She will travel to London to meet Boris Johnson and is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol. Read more on this story here.
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Arlene Foster to meet Boris Johnson for final time as first minister
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
What's happening at the Education Committee?
Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Education Minister Peter Weir is joining MLAs to outline his plans for 2021-22 examinations and school restarts.
Officials from his department will also brief Education Committee MLAs about the use of restraint and seclusion in schools.
In the afternoon, we’ll be joining the Executive Office Committee where members will be joined by representatives from the Victims and Survivors Service.
TEO officials will also outline progress made on the Historical Institutional Abuse payments scheme.