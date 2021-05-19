Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and First Minister Arlene Foster will meet the prime minister in Downing Street on Thursday, the BBC understands.

It is believed the meeting has been organised for some time.

Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June.

She will travel to London to meet Boris Johnson and is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.

