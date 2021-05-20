Communities Minister Deidre Hargey begins her briefing on the need for accelerated passage for the Local Government (Amendment) Bill.

She explains that she has a pre-arranged meeting at 09:30 so she'll be brief.

The minister says the pandemic has made put pressure on councils in terms of delivery of services.

The bills has two main components "on the remote meeting of councils and also the performance improvement arrangements".

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

She says arrangements had been put in place allowing for remote meetings but the "sunset clause" on the legislation ran out on 6 May.

The bill aims to remove the sunset clause and extend the arrangement until March 2022.

On the second aspect of the bill, the minister says she had agreed to set aside some mandatory performance requirements for the councils due to the pandemic.

The bill would regularise this decision.

Ms Hargey says council representatives have called for accelerated passage to allow these measures to be introduced "sooner rather than later".