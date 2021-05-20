'There are other improvements that need to be made'
Mark Durkan of the SDLP joins the meeting by audio link.
He asks the minister if there’s other work that needs to be done around the Local Government Reform Bill and whether accelerated passage means further reforms could be missed.
Deirdre Hargey responds that “there are other improvements that need to be made”.
The communities minister adds that she didn’t think it would be suitable to bring forward longer-term reforms through the accelerated passage route without the scrutiny of the committee.
'Why has there been a period of delay?'
NI Assembly
Paula Bradley, the committee chair, says most council AGMs will be the first week in June.
“Why has there been a period of delay in bringing this forward?” asks the DUP MLA.
“We had hoped our amendments or proposals could have been attached to legislation that was moving across the water in England,” responds Deirdre Haregy.
The communities minister explains that “at the last moment we were told they were going to proceed with the change to their legislation to local councils which meant we had to bring it through ourselves”.
Accelerated passage for the Local Government (Amendment) Bill
Communities Minister Deidre Hargey begins her briefing on the need for accelerated passage for the Local Government (Amendment) Bill.
She explains that she has a pre-arranged meeting at 09:30 so she'll be brief.
The minister says the pandemic has made put pressure on councils in terms of delivery of services.
The bills has two main components "on the remote meeting of councils and also the performance improvement arrangements".
NI Assembly
She says arrangements had been put in place allowing for remote meetings but the "sunset clause" on the legislation ran out on 6 May.
The bill aims to remove the sunset clause and extend the arrangement until March 2022.
On the second aspect of the bill, the minister says she had agreed to set aside some mandatory performance requirements for the councils due to the pandemic.
The bill would regularise this decision.
Ms Hargey says council representatives have called for accelerated passage to allow these measures to be introduced "sooner rather than later".
Committee chair opens the meeting to the public
Committee Chair, and recently elected deputy leader of the DUP, Paula Bradley opens the meeting to the public.
She runs through some items of business before members turn their attention to the first item on today’s agenda.
It’s a briefing with Minister Deirdre Hargey, regarding the Local Government Bill.
The minister is joined by Anthony Carleton and Julie Broadway from the department.
