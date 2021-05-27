Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on Health and Social Care Bill

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  What's happening at the Health Committee?

    Health Committee
  Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today the focus is on Health, with MLAs on the scrutiny committee receiving briefings from NILGA and local commissioning groups on the Health and Social Care Bill.

    They’ll also be joined by representatives from the British Association of Social Workers and Community Pharmacy NI.

    Stormont
    The permanent secretary of the department will join members later in the meeting to discuss the inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths.

    Before the close of the meeting, easements to the Covid-19 international travel regulations will be up for debate.

    It’s going to be a busy one.

    Live action starts at 09:30.

