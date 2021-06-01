Stormont
Live

Statement on educational underachievement

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the assembly today?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.

    This morning Peter Weir, the Education Minister, will be updating MLAs on a report into educational underachievement.

    The Executive Office and the communities minister will appear in the chamber for Question Time at 14:00.

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Later in the day, members of the Infrastructure Committee will bring a motion on un-adopted roads while Sinn Féin’s Emma Sheerin will raise to issue of street lighting in rural areas.

    It’s shaping up to be another beautiful day outside, but we hope you’ll join us for all of the live action from 10:30.

Back to top