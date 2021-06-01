Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.

This morning Peter Weir, the Education Minister, will be updating MLAs on a report into educational underachievement.

The Executive Office and the communities minister will appear in the chamber for Question Time at 14:00.

Later in the day, members of the Infrastructure Committee will bring a motion on un-adopted roads while Sinn Féin’s Emma Sheerin will raise to issue of street lighting in rural areas.

It’s shaping up to be another beautiful day outside, but we hope you’ll join us for all of the live action from 10:30.