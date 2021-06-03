Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public. He takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first briefing of the morning. Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is giving evidence to the committee's inquiry into the Withdrawal of DAERA (Agriculture Department) and Local Authority staff from ports. Accompanying him is the chief veterinary officer, Robert Huey. Before they can start there's a technical fault and the meeting is temporarily suspended.
What's happening at the Agriculture Committee?
This morning we’re joining MLAs on the Agriculture Committee as they continue their inquiry into the withdrawal of port staff.
They’ll be hearing evidence from the Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, and Chief Veterinary officer, Robert Huey.
In the afternoon the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights will meet to discuss evidence gathered in recent weeks.
