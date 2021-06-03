NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.

He takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first briefing of the morning.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is giving evidence to the committee's inquiry into the Withdrawal of DAERA (Agriculture Department) and Local Authority staff from ports.

Accompanying him is the chief veterinary officer, Robert Huey.

Before they can start there's a technical fault and the meeting is temporarily suspended.