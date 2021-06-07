NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Next to be called is Declan McAleer, the Chair of the Agriculture Committee.

He moves and begins a debate on Nature Friendly Farming.

“Our farming sector is facing stark challenges and uncertainties,” says Mr McAleer, and references Brexit, the uncertainty of replacement EU direct payments and global warming.

The Sinn Féin MLA adds that there is potential for “each and every farmer” to engage in Nature Friendly Farming.

The next member to be called is the DUP's William Irwin. He moves and opens the debate on his party's amendment to the motion.

