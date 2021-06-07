The next item on the agenda is the shortest listed on today’s schedule.
It’s the first stage of the Budget (No.2) Bill.
Conor Murphy, the Finance Minister, moves the motion and the Bill is read into the record.
'Covid helped focus minds on public spending decisions'
Finance Minister Conor Murphy replies to the debate.
He says that on this occasion the Covid-19 pandemic has "helped focus most, if not all, minds on the importance of public spending decisions".
The minister notes that several members have raised the question of the complexity of the budget process.
He says this is "something that we want to look to in the time ahead and have already begun that process".
This will "streamline and align" the process and will make it easier for members and for the public to understand.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
On the Fiscal Council, he says the department is consulting with stakeholders.
The aim is to have terms of reference prepared by the end of the summer.
Mr Murphy says the other parties need to be honest "when throwing these figures about" and that "there has to be a reality check from the SDLP".
He says he looks forward to the propositions put by the other parties in tomorrow's open-ended debate on the Budget Bill.
The motion passes on an oral vote. Gerry Carroll's single dissenting vote is noted in the record.
'Are we in the business of ending squander?'
Jim Allister of the TUV says “under devolution our Health has suffered greatly” adding that “waiting lists are crippling the service”.
“Are we in the business of ending squander?”
“On the very day we hold this debate we all get a missive from the chair of the procedures committee, telling us that we now have a proposal from the committee to spend £321,000 on translation services in this chamber,” says the North Antrim MLA.
He says that amount of money “could employ ten new nurses per annum”.
“There’s not a member in this House who does not speak or does not understand English.”
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Gerry Carroll says the estimates process “will form the basis of the budget going forward for this year”.
The People Before Profit MLA adds that “there is some very worrying news” under estimates allocated to the Economy Department.
“We face massive challenges of deprivation, health inequality, wealth inequality,” says the West Belfast rep.
'Economic challenges that need to be addressed urgently'
Declan McAleer chairs the Agriculture Committee.
The Sinn Féin MLA says committee members believe there are several economic challenges that "need to be addressed urgently in order to ensure that public bodies and rural communities are supported to recover and modernise in the next financial year".
He welcomes the investment of £9.8m to support the agri-food sector as it emerges out of the pandemic.
NI ASsemblyCopyright: NI ASsembly
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says hospital waiting lists probably should have been the biggest issue for the past decade "never mind the past few days".
The South Belfast MLA refers to the inadequacy of a single-year budget in tackling a problem that has left "hundreds of thousands of people waiting up to six years or more" for treatment.
'We must find the political will'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Pam Cameron of the DUP says additional allocation of money to the Health Department through monitoring rounds is welcomed, but more needs to be done.
The deputy chair of the Health Committee adds that “we must find the political will” to make inroads to the issues within the health service and address waiting lists.
Turning to the NI Protocol, Ms Cameron says she would like a more detailed breakdown of where additional costs are coming from.
'Treasury has failed to provide us with a multi-year budget'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
With Question Time concluded for today, MLAs return to their earlier debate on the executive budget.
Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP is first to be called to restart the deliberations.
“The UK Treasury has failed to provide us with a multi-year budget,” says the South Belfast rep.
“There are some fairly big ticket items that have been approved,” says the SDLP MLA, and references the Economy Department’s High Street Voucher scheme.
Four points you need to know from Education Question Time
Here are four key points raised during Question Time with the education minister:
Peter Weir says students will be allocated their post-primary school positions on Saturday
“I’m not aware of any outside objection” to repealing the exemption of teachers from fair employment legislation, says Mr Weir
While there have been a number of site searches, an appropriate site for a second Coláiste Feirste campus has not yet been identified
Mr Weir says an effectiveness review of the General Teaching Council (GTCNI) will be completed in the near future
Breakdown within the General Teaching Council for NI
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
It's time for topical questions, when members can raise current matters that have not found their way into listed questions.
The SDLP's Sinéad Bradley asks the minister for an update on any discussions he has had regarding help to remedy the breakdown within the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI).
Mr Weir says he has commissioned an independent review of effectiveness, "which will examine whether the GTC's current structures, standing orders, general procedures continue to provide a robust basis for its operation".
This is due to report in a number of weeks and the minister says he cannot pre-judge the recommendations of the review.
Post-primary Irish-medium education in Belfast
NI AssemblyyCopyright: NI Assemblyy
Sinn Féin's Garry Kelly asks "for an update on plans to develop a second campus at Coláiste Feirste", the post-primary Irish-medium school in Belfast.
Peter Weir explains that his officials have been working with representatives of the Irish-medium sector for a number of years to try to identify a suitable site for a school in north Belfast.
"As yet an appropriate site has not been identified," adds the education minister.
Post-pandemic school counselling
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The SDLP's Sinéad Bradley joins the session by video link.
She asks "how many times the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team has been called out to schools over the past three years".
Peter Weir responds that the team has been called out to 145 critical incidents.
Ms Bradley asks if the minister foresees an urgent need to set up a children's counselling service and ensure it's ready for school return following the pandemic.
Mr Weir says there is already an independent counselling service and the department has received funding for a pilot scheme for counselling in primary schools.
'Committed to delivering equality for all school sectors'
'Farming sector is facing stark challenges'
Next to be called is Declan McAleer, the Chair of the Agriculture Committee.
He moves and begins a debate on Nature Friendly Farming.
You can read the detail of the motion in the picture below.
“Our farming sector is facing stark challenges and uncertainties,” says Mr McAleer, and references Brexit, the uncertainty of replacement EU direct payments and global warming.
The Sinn Féin MLA adds that there is potential for “each and every farmer” to engage in Nature Friendly Farming.
The next member to be called is the DUP's William Irwin. He moves and opens the debate on his party's amendment to the motion.
You can read the amendment by clicking here.
Ulster Unionist John Stewart asks the minister "what representations has he made to the Executive Office on repealing Article 71 of the Fair Employment and Treatment (Northern Ireland) Order 1998".
Article 71 exempts teachers from the fair employment legislation.
Mr Weir says he is "committed to delivering equality for all school sectors" and that he has written to the Executive Office expressing support for the repeal of Article 71.
He notes that there is broad support for this "across the chamber".
Mr Stewart asks why it's taking so long.
The minister says it's very difficult for him to "drill into" the minds of other people.
Questions for the education minister
Education Minister Peter Weir is next in the Question Time spotlight.
Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt asks him "for his assessment of how Saintfield High School meets the six criteria of the Sustainable Schools policy".
The minister says that at the moment there is no published proposal in relation to the school and therefore he doesn't propose to make a formal assessment.
Mr Weir says it is "a very successful school".
In reply to a follow-up question regarding a proposed integrated school in the area, the minister says the department would look at any potential impact on nearby schools.
Green Party MLA Clare Bailey wants to know the terms and conditions behind the High Street Stimulus scheme.
In April, the minister announced that every adult in Northern Ireland will be eligible for a £100 voucher to spend on the high street.
Diane Dodds says the scheme is “a cornerstone of my economy action plan” which seeks to provide a £140m injection to support towns and city centres.
The economy minister outlines that it will help to protect jobs and should be launched towards the end of Summer.
“The multiplier effect of the scheme for people spending more than the value of the card and the ripple effects will deliver economic benefits,” says Mrs Dodds.
In response to a question from Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin, Diane Dodds says the department will work with local businesses to ensure the "messaging is right around it".
Has an economic assessment been carried out on the ripple effect of the scheme, asks Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP.
Mrs Dodds says in Jersey and Malta, where similar schemes were established, there were multiplier effects.
Food and drink tourism 'critical to recovery'
Claire Sugden, an independent MLA who joins Question Time by video link, asks the minister to outline her plans to support food tourism.
“Food and drink tourism plays an essential role within the visitor economy,” responds Diane Dodds.
The economy minister adds that the development of the sector “remains critical to our recovery” from Covid-19.
Caoimhe Archibald, the economy committee chair and member of Sinn Féin, asks if it was wrong for the secretary of state to appoint a special NI envoy to the US “with no oversight or input form the executive?”
“I think the appointment of Trevor Ringland is an entirely positive one,” responds the minister.
'We should be facilitating a return for all students'
When will university students be informed of their teaching arrangements for the next academic year?
That’s what Nicola Brogan of Sinn Féin is keen to know.
Diane Dodds responds that she has written to universities to outline their obligations.
With lower transmission rates and an increase in vaccinations, the minister says “we should be facilitating a return for all students in the new term”.
Mrs Dodds adds that she’s asked executive colleagues to consider the current advice.
The economy minister says Ulster University and Queen’s University are both committed to face-to-face learning.
Will the minister commit to meeting regularly with the NUS-USI (student unions).
“I have already met the student representative bodies,” responds the minister, adding that she will continue to do so.
The minister’s DUP colleague, Gary Middleton, asks for an update on mental health support for students.
“It is absolutely vital that we enable students to get as much support as we can possibly do,” says Mrs Dodds.
'Assembly will have to address the way we support students'
Diane Dodds, the Economy Minister, is in the chamber to answers MLAs’ questions.
John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin asks her “to outline the timeframe for implementing the proposals contained in her department’s review of the Northern Ireland Postgraduate Tuition Fee Loan consultation.
Mrs Dodds responds: “We need a fair and balanced support system including the consideration of repayment terms which will not become an unnecessary financial burden to students."
Kellie Armstrong of Alliance asks if the maximum level of support available to postgraduates in NI is discouraging students.
“If we are to grow,” the minister says, “in order to drive forward jobs and growth we have to retain skills at all levels within the economy”.
What about undergraduate support for students living in London? That’s the question from SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.
“I think this assembly will have to address the way we support students, whether they are in NI or in London,” responds Mrs Dodds.
Question Time
MLAs halt their discussion of the executive budget as it's now time for Question Time.
It takes place during plenary sessions every Monday and Tuesday between 14:00-15:30.
It's an opportunity for members to questions minister about the work of their departments.
There are two slots during each Question Time session.
Thirty minutes is spent on Listed Questions, with a further 15 allocated to Topical Questions.
Today it's the turn of the economy and education ministers.
'Driver Vehicle Agency will lose around £5m this year'
Andrew Muir says “one good thing that has developed as a result of the pandemic is that we are less likely to take our public services for granted”.
The Alliance MLA adds that much of the budget is “flat cash” but says the baseline figures continue to grow.
Michelle McIlveen chairs the Infrastructure Committee.
“The budget process continues to be far from satisfactory,” says the DUP MLA.
She outlines the budget briefing, which committee members received in recent weeks.
“The department advised the committee that its total pressures for 2021/22 will be £88.5m,” says Ms McIlveen.
“Driving tests and MOTs are returning but the DVA (Driver Vehicle Agency) will still lose around £5m this year.”