NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, asks if there will be any divergence between NI, the Republicof Ireland and GB as a result of the statutory rule.

“We are all in the same place, no divergence,” responds Maria Jennings.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw asks how the Food Standards Agency will communicate with businesses “at the far side of the change”.

“We tend to target if there is something for the meat industry, we tend to target the meat industry, if it’s something more general we use target the wider sector,” says Maria Jennings.

She adds that CAFRE also works with the Agency to run food seminars and share information that way.