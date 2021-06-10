Colm Gildernew thanks the witnesses. Next on the agenda is a briefing on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill. The witnesses are:
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Karen Murray, Royal College of Midwives
-
Michele McGrath, Northern Ireland Abortion and Contraception Taskgroup
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
-
Maria Jennings
-
Elvira Diez-Garcia
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill
Colm Gildernew thanks the witnesses.
Next on the agenda is a briefing on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
The witnesses are:
'We are all in the same place'
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, asks if there will be any divergence between NI, the Republicof Ireland and GB as a result of the statutory rule.
“We are all in the same place, no divergence,” responds Maria Jennings.
Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw asks how the Food Standards Agency will communicate with businesses “at the far side of the change”.
“We tend to target if there is something for the meat industry, we tend to target the meat industry, if it’s something more general we use target the wider sector,” says Maria Jennings.
She adds that CAFRE also works with the Agency to run food seminars and share information that way.
Statutory rule is 'very technical in nature'
Director of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Maria Jennings opens the briefing on the Food and Feed Hygiene and Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations.
It's "very technical in nature", she says, explaining the contents of this statutory rule (SR).
Ms Jennings says it applies to non-compliance with food and feed hygiene regulations whether regarding a single food outlet or a major incident across jurisdictions.
The main objective of the SR is to amend the Official Food and Feed Control Regulations, known as the OCR.
'MLAs are human'
Before welcoming the first witnesses, Colm Gildernew pays tribute to DUP MLAs Jonathan Buckley and Pam Cameron.
Following a DUP assembly reshuffle, this will be the last meeting at the Health Committee for both members.
Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the Health Committee says she is “a little bit sad this is my last meeting today”.
“It’s been a very trying year,” says the South Antrim MLA, adding that Covid has presented many pressures, as “MLAs are human also and have family members” and share concerns of the public.
“I feel like we have been a real team and I think we have proven the real value of devolution in NI.”
Jonathan Buckley says he “enjoyed his time on the committee” but “I’m not going away” he jokes, adding that there are still many health issues which he hopes to help in resolving..
Mr Gildernew then moves to the first item of the day.
It's a briefing from the Food Standards Agency and the witnesses are:
Urgent Oral Question
Committee Chair Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin opens the meeting to the public.
Today's session is the committee's 70th meeting since the assembly reconvened.
Mr Gildernew says he asked the clerk to write to the Health Department to request a briefing on the Delta variant, but received a response to say this was not possible.
Members agree to submit an Urgent Oral Question to the minister on the issue.
Members also condemn attacks on ambulance staff.
Stormont ministers to discuss further easing of Covid restrictions
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Stormont ministers will meet later to discuss Northern Ireland's remaining coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
These will include proposals to allow live music to resume.
An indicative date of 21 June has been put forward, but it needs considered in line with health advice.
No live music is permitted in pubs, hotels and clubs in Northern Ireland under current Covid-19 regulations, with many venues closed to audiences since March 2020.
Read more here.
What's happening at the Health Committee?
Good Morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.
This morning, we'll be joining the Health Committee, with an agenda that includes a briefing on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
This afternoon we'll turn to the Justice Committee.
The Health Committee kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.