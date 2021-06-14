Stormont
Live

Arlene Foster to make resignation statement

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's happening at the assembly this morning?

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning Arlene Foster will make a statement to members ahead of her resignation at 13:00.

    She's standing down after more than 20 DUP NI Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership.

    There'll also be normal assembly business, with the Health Minister Robin Swann appearing at Question Time and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy bringing forward the Rates Exemptions Order.

    Live action starts at 12:00. Stay with us.

