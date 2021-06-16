NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Another assembly researcher, Daryl Hughes, takes over the presentation.

He says the UK government has pledged to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2020.

At the moment, half on 1% of NI vehicles are ultra-low emission vehicles. Half are EVs (electric vehicles) and half are hybrids.

He says there are five broad areas covered by the public survey.

Only half of respondents said they had enough information to understand the government policy, the researcher explains.

Many people thought the policy was "unachievable," he adds.

On attitudes to EVs, 82% of respondents "thought zero exhaust emissions were a key benefit".

92% thought "the lack of charging stations was a key disadvantage".

Mr Hughes says it appears that privately-owned EVs are currently best suited to more affluent drivers with space for charging facilities.