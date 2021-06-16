Many respondents thought government plans 'unachievable'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Another assembly researcher, Daryl Hughes, takes over the presentation.
He says the UK government has pledged to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2020.
At the moment, half on 1% of NI vehicles are ultra-low emission vehicles. Half are EVs (electric vehicles) and half are hybrids.
He says there are five broad areas covered by the public survey.
Only half of respondents said they had enough information to understand the government policy, the researcher explains.
Many people thought the policy was "unachievable," he adds.
On attitudes to EVs, 82% of respondents "thought zero exhaust emissions were a key benefit".
92% thought "the lack of charging stations was a key disadvantage".
Mr Hughes says it appears that privately-owned EVs are currently best suited to more affluent drivers with space for charging facilities.
Use of electric vehicles in NI
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Dan Hull from the Assembly Research and Information Service (RaISe) joins the committee to brief MLAs on survey results compiled around the decarbonisation of road transport in NI.
He says 33% of those who responded to the survey said they own, or have previously owned an electric vehicle “which is far higher than the 0.4% of NI’s registered vehicles which are ultra low emission vehicles”.
He outlines the different sections of the survey and the types of questions which contributors were asked.
Full MOT testing to resume 26 July
Ahead of DVA officials appearing at the Infrastructure Committee to update MLAs on MOT tests, the minister tweets that full MOT testing is to resume on 26 July.
Full MOT testing to resume 26 July
Ahead of DVA officials appearing at the Infrastructure Committee to update MLAs on MOT tests, the minister tweets that full MOT testing is to resume on 26 July.
Tributes paid to academic and political commentator Prof Rick Wilford
Many pundits, politicians and journalists have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Professor Rick Wilford.
The academic from Queen’s University Belfast passed away on Tuesday.
He was well-known for his numerous appearances across all of BBC NI's political output and will be greatly missed.
Infrastructure meeting opens
Committee chair Jonathan Buckley opens the meeting to the public.
It's his first meeting in the chair since his appointment during the recent DUP reshuffle.
He takes the members through some initial committee business.
Members discuss various items of subordinate legislation, including sewerage and roads abandonment orders.
NI Secretary to face questions over Irish language
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis will field questions in the House of Commons later, as speculation mounts over whether he will pass Irish language legislation at Westminster.
Following Arlene Foster's resignation, the DUP and Sinn Féin must agree to a new first and deputy first minister.
Sinn Féin has said it will not support a new DUP first minister unless the UK government intervenes on the Irish language issue.
The DUP has criticised the proposal.
What's on at the Infrastructure Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we join members of the Infrastructure Committee as they're briefed on MOT centres and driving tests.
After lunch, members of the Executive Office, Finance and Economy Committees join together for a session on the executive's plans for Covid-19 recovery.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.