Caoimhwe Archibald who chairs the Economy Committee, says she always found Gordon Dunne "to be friendly and civil" when she worked with him.
"John O'Dowd and I on committee always had a bit of craic with Gordon," the Sinn Féin MLA adds.
"Every one of my party colleagues who knew Gordon has a good word on him. They are all shocked and saddened that he is gone," she concludes.
'I mourn Gordon’s loss not as a colleague but as a friend'
Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots is first to pay tribute to his late colleague.
“Today we mourn the loss of a very special person,” says Mr Poots.
He says Mr Dunne was first elected to the assembly to represent North Down in 2011, adding that “the respect he was held with in that community would need to be witnessed and I had the privilege of witnessing it”.
“I had the privilege last week, not pleasure, but privilege of nominating Stephen Dunne as Gordon’s replacement in this assembly,” says Mr Poots, adding “Stephen is a fine upstanding young man” who was his father’s “best friend”.
“I mourn Gordon’s loss not as a colleague but as a friend.”
'This assembly has lost a gentleman'
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford opens the session to the public.
He has some initial business to carry out.
Gordon Lyons of the DUP has resigned as junior minister and been replaced by Gary Middleton.
'We always had a bit of craic with Gordon'
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford opens the session to the public.
He has some initial business to carry out.
Gordon Lyons of the DUP has resigned as junior minister and been replaced by Gary Middleton.
Mr Stalford then opens the tributes to the former DUP MLA for North Down, Gordon Dunne, who has died, aged 62.
He says that Mr Dunne was held "in such high regard across this assembly".
Mr Stalford says it would have given Mr Dunne "immense pride" to know that his son Stephen is to join the assembly to replace him as an MLA.
"With the passing of Gordon Dunne this assembly has lost a gentleman," he adds.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s been a busy period in the world of politics since you last joined us.
On Thursday evening, DUP leader Edwin Poots announced he was resigning after only 21 days of holding the party's top spot.
It came after he agreed a deal with Sinn Féin and the Westminster government to ensure Paul Givan became Northern Ireland's first minister - this then caused an internal party revolt.
The outgoing DUP leader is set to appear in the chamber today at 14:00 for Question Time to answer questions about his brief as agriculture minister.
To begin today’s plenary session, MLAs will pay tribute to the former DUP MLA Gordon Dunne who has died aged 62.
Mr Dunne stood down from the assembly earlier this month due to a serious illness.
The Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to bring forward the Licensing and Registration of Clubs Bill for its further consideration stage after lunch.
Live coverage of events in the chamber starts at 12:00.