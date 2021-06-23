“The fundamental desire to travel remains,” says Niall Gibbons from Tourism Ireland.
He adds “up until the outbreak of Covid-19 Brexit had been dominating the uncertainties” around tourism, but recent research suggests “there’s been mixed understanding” about the impact of Brexit on travel.
“Under half of the outbound holiday makers surveyed in Great Britain were aware of the Common Travel Area but only one fifth knew what it actually was, says Mr Gibbons.
DUP needs to dial down protocol rhetoric, says Sinn Féin
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
Unionists need to "dial down the rhetoric" around their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader-designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants the Brexit mechanism to be removed.
Mr Hazzard said Sir Jeffrey needed to "be honest about the opportunities" that it provided.
Sinn Féin President Mary-Lou McDonald is set to make a speech in Belfast on the issue later.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
-
Geraldine Fee, Department for the Economy
-
John McGrillen, Tourism NI
-
Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
'Mixed understanding' of Brexit impact on travel
“The fundamental desire to travel remains,” says Niall Gibbons from Tourism Ireland.
He adds “up until the outbreak of Covid-19 Brexit had been dominating the uncertainties” around tourism, but recent research suggests “there’s been mixed understanding” about the impact of Brexit on travel.
“Under half of the outbound holiday makers surveyed in Great Britain were aware of the Common Travel Area but only one fifth knew what it actually was, says Mr Gibbons.
DUP needs to dial down protocol rhetoric, says Sinn Féin
Unionists need to "dial down the rhetoric" around their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader-designate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wants the Brexit mechanism to be removed.
Mr Hazzard said Sir Jeffrey needed to "be honest about the opportunities" that it provided.
Sinn Féin President Mary-Lou McDonald is set to make a speech in Belfast on the issue later.
Read more on this story here.
'Cities likely to suffer more than rural areas'
"The pandemic decimated the industry overnight" says Geraldine Fee.
The Department for Economy official says over £513m in financial assistance has been issued to 47,128 applicants during the pandemic.
Ms Fee explains that work has been ongoing with colleagues in the Finance Department around rate holidays for businesses.
In April 2020 a tourism working group was set up in response to the pandemic, explains the official.
John McGrillen from Tourism NI outlines the measures that the body provided those working in the sector.
“We gave a large number of businesses support for their websites to help secure future online bookings,” and ensured international tour operators had NI on their radar for 2022/23, he explains.
“We have developed specific campaigns for Belfast and Derry” as cities “are likely to suffer more in coming months” than rural areas, adds the NI Tourism rep.
Video fault
We're currently experiencing problems bringing you live video of the Economy Committee.
We're working to resolve the fault as quickly as we can.
In the meantime, you can watch the committee without text on the NI Assembly website.
Meeting opens to the public
Committee chair Caoimhe Archibald opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA begins the meeting by paying tribute to former committee member Gordon Dunne.
She then takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first substantial item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland on the recovery of the tourism sector after Covid.
The witnesses are:
If there was election today, who would be first minister?
Irish fishing fleet stages protest over EU-UK trade deal
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
People working in the Irish fishing industry are protesting at Dublin Port over the impact of the Brexit deal.
A flotilla of trawlers gathered at the entrance to the port on Wednesday morning and is proceeding up river in single file.
The Irish fleet is one of the major losers from the fisheries part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the post-Brexit deal between the EU and UK.
EU countries agreed to return some of the fish they take from UK waters.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Economy Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, members of the Economy Committee will hear about plans to assist recovery in the tourism sector post-Covid.
In the afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will hear from officials from the Historical Institutional Abuse redress board and stakeholders of the redress process.
Live action starts at 10:00.
Join us then.