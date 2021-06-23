"The pandemic decimated the industry overnight" says Geraldine Fee.

The Department for Economy official says over £513m in financial assistance has been issued to 47,128 applicants during the pandemic.

Ms Fee explains that work has been ongoing with colleagues in the Finance Department around rate holidays for businesses.

In April 2020 a tourism working group was set up in response to the pandemic, explains the official.

John McGrillen from Tourism NI outlines the measures that the body provided those working in the sector.

“We gave a large number of businesses support for their websites to help secure future online bookings,” and ensured international tour operators had NI on their radar for 2022/23, he explains.

“We have developed specific campaigns for Belfast and Derry” as cities “are likely to suffer more in coming months” than rural areas, adds the NI Tourism rep.