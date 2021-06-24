Conall Donnelly of the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) begins the presentation.

The other witnesses, Dean Holroyd and Sarah Haire introduce themselves and outline their interests.

Mr Donnelly says it would have been better if there had been a consultation before the bill was laid and if formal impact assessments were available.

"Today we're going to explain the actions we're taking as an industry to reduce our carbon footprint," he says.

The NIMEA representative says he'll also demonstrate the industry's inability to meet the targets set in the bill and its potential effects.

Mr Donnelly says that last year NIMEA's members produced "enough beef and lamb to feed 10m and 2m UK consumers respectively on beef and lamb".

He outlines some of the technical measures being taken to reduce emissions.

The industry representative says that net-zero emissions is not possible in NI "without massive economic harm".

He says that if the assembly passes the bill it would be "decimating our industry".