'Net zero not possible without massive economic harm'
Conall Donnelly of the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) begins the presentation.
The other witnesses, Dean Holroyd and Sarah Haire introduce themselves and outline their interests.
Mr Donnelly says it would have been better if there had been a consultation before the bill was laid and if formal impact assessments were available.
"Today we're going to explain the actions we're taking as an industry to reduce our carbon footprint," he says.
The NIMEA representative says he'll also demonstrate the industry's inability to meet the targets set in the bill and its potential effects.
Mr Donnelly says that last year NIMEA's members produced "enough beef and lamb to feed 10m and 2m UK consumers respectively on beef and lamb".
He outlines some of the technical measures being taken to reduce emissions.
The industry representative says that net-zero emissions is not possible in NI "without massive economic harm".
He says that if the assembly passes the bill it would be "decimating our industry".
Committee meeting opens to the public
Committee chair, Declan McAleer of Sinn Féin opens the meeting and brings members to order.
He runs through some brief business items before welcoming this morning’s first witnesses.
They are representatives from the NI Meat Exporter Association.
They’ll be sharing their views on Clare Bailey’s Climate Change Bill.
That last MPs of a parliament long gone
A century after the Northern Ireland Parliament was established - and 49 years since it was abolished - there are only a handful of people still alive who served as MPs.
Two of them are Lord Kilclooney - known as John Taylor when he was an MP - and Austin Currie.
Both were in their 20s when they were elected for neighbouring constituencies one year apart and both have had long political careers that have taken in many of the most significant developments in Irish and British politics over the course of almost 60 years.
One a nationalist and one a unionist, their experiences of the old parliament were distinctly different, although both remember at least one occasion when ordinary constituency work united them in a common cause.
That last MPs of a parliament long gone
A century after the Northern Ireland Parliament was established - and 49 years since it was abolished - there are only a handful of people still alive who served as MPs.
Two of them are Lord Kilclooney - known as John Taylor when he was an MP - and Austin Currie.
Both were in their 20s when they were elected for neighbouring constituencies one year apart and both have had long political careers that have taken in many of the most significant developments in Irish and British politics over the course of almost 60 years.
One a nationalist and one a unionist, their experiences of the old parliament were distinctly different, although both remember at least one occasion when ordinary constituency work united them in a common cause.
Justice Bill set for executive approval
What's on at the Agriculture Committee
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining the Agriculture Committee for briefings on the Climate Change Bill.
And this afternoon, the Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan will be making a presentation on key justice issues.
The Agriculture Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.