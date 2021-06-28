Briefing from Vice President of European Commission
Committee chair Colin McGrath opens the meeting to the public.
The SDLP MLA runs though some brief committee housekeeping before introducing today's single item of business.
It's a briefing on European affairs from the Vice President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič.
EU chief negotiator appears before Stormont committee
This morning, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator is to be questioned by members of the Executive Office Committee.
The meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič comes as the EU is due to agree to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.
Products such as chilled sausages were due to be prohibited from Thursday as a result of the NI Protocol.
What is the NI Protocol?
A lot, if not all, of this morning's meeting will focus on the NI Protocol.
But what exactly is it?
During Brexit negotiations, all sides agreed that protecting the Northern Ireland peace deal (the Good Friday agreement) was an absolute priority.
When that was signed in 1998, one of the key issues was the need for an open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
That was easy to settle because both were part of the European Union. However, a new arrangement was needed after Brexit.
The EU requires many goods to be inspected when they arrive from non-EU countries, while some products aren't allowed to enter at all.
The EU and the UK negotiated and signed up to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It came into force on 1 January 2021.
Under the protocol, both sides agreed that, even though Northern Ireland was no longer part of the EU, it would continue to follow many of its rules.
This would enable lorries to continue driving across the land border without being inspected.
Meanwhile, England, Scotland and Wales are no longer following those rules - leading to a new "regulatory" border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
New checks on goods now need to be carried out when they enter Northern Ireland from England, Scotland or Wales.
Read more here.
What's happening at the Executive Office Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning while it’ll be business as usual in the assembly chamber, there’s an extraordinary meeting scheduled for members of the Executive Office Committee.
They’re due to welcome the Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.
It comes as the EU is due to agree to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.
At 14:00 we’ll return to live coverage of the assembly by brining you Question Time.
This week Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office and Paul Frew will be discussing the latest happening in his Economy Department.
Communities Minister Deidre Hargey will also have a busy day as she’s bringing forward the Local Government Bill.
It’s a busy start to the week and one you won’t want to miss.
Live action starts at 12:30.