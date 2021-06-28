A lot, if not all, of this morning's meeting will focus on the NI Protocol.

But what exactly is it?

During Brexit negotiations, all sides agreed that protecting the Northern Ireland peace deal (the Good Friday agreement) was an absolute priority.

When that was signed in 1998, one of the key issues was the need for an open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

That was easy to settle because both were part of the European Union. However, a new arrangement was needed after Brexit.

The EU requires many goods to be inspected when they arrive from non-EU countries, while some products aren't allowed to enter at all.

The EU and the UK negotiated and signed up to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It came into force on 1 January 2021.

Under the protocol, both sides agreed that, even though Northern Ireland was no longer part of the EU, it would continue to follow many of its rules.

This would enable lorries to continue driving across the land border without being inspected.

Meanwhile, England, Scotland and Wales are no longer following those rules - leading to a new "regulatory" border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

New checks on goods now need to be carried out when they enter Northern Ireland from England, Scotland or Wales.

