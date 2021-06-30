Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

EU citizens living in the UK have until the end of Wednesday to apply to stay or lose their rights, under post-Brexit rules introduced by the government.

More than 5.6 million applications have been received, but around 400,000 cases are still waiting to be processed.

Ministers say anyone who applies on time will have their existing rights protected while their case is heard.

Labour says many vulnerable people risk losing access to public services and the deadline should be extended.

