Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers says he voted to remain "but the referendum was an exercise in democracy" conducted as a national referendum of the UK. "The protocol was not brought forward as a democratic process," the North Down MLA. "It was imposed us" and that was not democratic, he adds.
'The protocol was imposed on us'
'An issue of sovereignty not sausages'
Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP says it’s welcome people won’t need a green card to travel to Donegal.
He says leaving the single market “was always going to have consequences” adding that the protocol is not perfect.
The South Belfast MLA says NI has “the opportunity to move goods to export seamlessly to the British market and to the European single market”.
TUV MLA Jim Allister says “the rigorous implementers of the protocol are now beginning to recognise the serious damage that their protocol is going to do to NI and their constituents”.
“This is an issue of sovereignty not sausages,” says Mr Allister.
'NI is being used as a political football by the EU'
“NI is being used as a political football by the European Union,” says Christopher Stalord.
The DUP MLA adds it that the “protocol doesn’t need to be amended, it needs to go”.
Mr Stalford says “we will not be lectured on doing what’s right for the people of NI by those who are actively campaigned to make them poorer”.
Caoimhe Archibald of Sinn Féin says last week’s extension to the grace period is welcome, but calls for a long-term solution.
“The reality is for all of the shouting and protestations of unionists parties in this chamber and beyond” she says, the protocol is a side-effect of Brexit.
The protocol is not perfect, says Dr Archibald.
'Deliver the very best outcome for NI'
Stewart Dickson says there was "an important issue that really failed to make any impact" over the weekend.
He explains that the UK government and the EU agreed to a further extension of the grace period in relation to chilled meats.
The Alliance MLA says "this is the first indication of a serious engagement between the two parties" to recognise the difficulties NI faces as a result of the outworking of the protocol.
He calls on the parties to work together "to deliver the very best outcome for NI".
