Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on Climate Change Bill for NI

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, members of the Agriculture Committee will be taking evidence on Green Party leader Clare Bailey's Climate Change Bill.

    And this afternoon the Justice Committee will be hearing about proposals for a Victims of Crime Commissioner for Northern Ireland.

    The action starts at 10:00.

    Do stay with us.

Back to top