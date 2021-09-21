Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning MLAs will debate the second stage of the Autism (Amendment) Bill.

The private member's bill is being sponsored by Pam Cameron of the DUP.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

After lunch, members will grill the education minister during Question Time before turning their attention to scrutiny of Jim Allister’s Political Appointments Bill.

It’s looking like another action-packed day, so stay with us.