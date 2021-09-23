Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning members of the Agriculture Committee will be hearing evidence relating to one of the two Climate Change Bills currently progressing through the assembly.

In the afternoon the Public Accounts Committee will consider a report on the Strule Shared-Education Campus and they'll also discuss an Audit Office report into the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA).

All the action starts in 10 minutes, so stay with us.