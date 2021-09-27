Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning’s plenary session kicks off with a series of members’ statements on issues of current interest.

At 14:00 MLAs will turn their attention to Question Time when the Executive Office and finance minister will be in the hot seat to answer questions.

Two bills will face their second stage today - the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill as well as Edwin Poots’ Climate Change Bill.

It’s a busy start to the week.

Stay with us for all of the action from 12:00.