Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, kicks off questions to the minister.

He asks about car parking charges for health staff working at trusts.

“Could you commit to suspending those?” asks the Sinn Féin MLA.

“It’s a piece of work we continue to review,” responds Robin Swann, adding that charges are not equal across all sites or trusts.

Mr Gildernew turns to the issue of staff retention, particularly in the nursing sector.

He asks the minister about a review of ‘return to practice hours’.

“There is a return to practice process that has to be completed to get back onto the permanent register,” responds Mr Swann.

He adds that another issue is “the temporary register”. Nurses who “have been less than five years off the register” can return to the Covid temporary register.

The minister adds that there are about 300 nurses with NI addresses currently on the temporary register, but “we don’t know at this moment in time how much work they are doing or where they are doing it”.