Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, kicks off questions to the minister.
He asks about car parking charges for health staff working at trusts.
“Could you commit to suspending those?” asks the Sinn Féin MLA.
“It’s a piece of work we continue to review,” responds Robin Swann, adding that charges are not equal across all sites or trusts.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Mr Gildernew turns to the issue of staff retention, particularly in the nursing sector.
He asks the minister about a review of ‘return to practice hours’.
“There is a return to practice process that has to be completed to get back onto the permanent register,” responds Mr Swann.
He adds that another issue is “the temporary register”. Nurses who “have been less than five years off the register” can return to the Covid temporary register.
The minister adds that there are about 300 nurses with NI addresses currently on the temporary register, but “we don’t know at this moment in time how much work they are doing or where they are doing it”.
Total of 2,520,000 doses of vaccine delivered in NI
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Health Minister Robin Swann joins by video link.
His camera isn't working, however the committee agrees to continue the briefing.
Minister Swann says 2,520,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered and 89% of the adult population has received their first dose and 83% is fully vaccinated.
Around 22,000 doses have been delivered to 16-17 years olds and the programme for 12-15 year olds will begin next month.
He outlines the easing of restrictions and says the health system will come under additional pressures as winter approaches.
The minister calls on the public to adhere to health advice regarding Covid.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'Could you commit to suspending parking charges?'
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, kicks off questions to the minister.
He asks about car parking charges for health staff working at trusts.
“Could you commit to suspending those?” asks the Sinn Féin MLA.
“It’s a piece of work we continue to review,” responds Robin Swann, adding that charges are not equal across all sites or trusts.
Mr Gildernew turns to the issue of staff retention, particularly in the nursing sector.
He asks the minister about a review of ‘return to practice hours’.
“There is a return to practice process that has to be completed to get back onto the permanent register,” responds Mr Swann.
He adds that another issue is “the temporary register”. Nurses who “have been less than five years off the register” can return to the Covid temporary register.
The minister adds that there are about 300 nurses with NI addresses currently on the temporary register, but “we don’t know at this moment in time how much work they are doing or where they are doing it”.
Total of 2,520,000 doses of vaccine delivered in NI
Health Minister Robin Swann joins by video link.
His camera isn't working, however the committee agrees to continue the briefing.
Minister Swann says 2,520,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered and 89% of the adult population has received their first dose and 83% is fully vaccinated.
Around 22,000 doses have been delivered to 16-17 years olds and the programme for 12-15 year olds will begin next month.
He outlines the easing of restrictions and says the health system will come under additional pressures as winter approaches.
The minister calls on the public to adhere to health advice regarding Covid.
Arlene Foster declines DUP 50th anniversary dinner invite
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has declined an invitation to the party's 50th anniversary dinner, BBC News NI understands.
The party is marking the occasion at a Belfast hotel on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Baroness Eileen Paisley has told the BBC that the party today is in many ways unrecognisable from the one lead by her husband, Rev Ian Paisley.
The last few months have certainly been like no other in the DUP's history.
Read more on this story here.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chairperson Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before running through some housekeeping business.
Most MLAs join the meeting by video link.
The first item on today’s agenda is an update on current health issues by Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride.
What's happening at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning the Health Minister Robin Swann will be briefing members of the Assembly's Health Committee along with the Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride.
In the afternoon the Justice Committee will hear results from a consultation on a Proposed Strategy for Supporting and Challenging Women and Girls in Contact with the Justice System.
The action starts at 09:00.
Stay with us.