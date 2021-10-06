NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler wants to know about the weighting of importance of the various aspects of the report.

He asks about the significance of Early Years being placed at the start of the report.

"Would that be an unfair assumption?" he asks.

Joyce Logue says the panel were in no doubt "that Early Years was crucial".

She says money spent at the early stage can have a positive effect on educational achievement and employment prospects.