Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler wants to know about the weighting of importance of the various aspects of the report. He asks about the significance of Early Years being placed at the start of the report. "Would that be an unfair assumption?" he asks. Joyce Logue says the panel were in no doubt "that Early Years was crucial". She says money spent at the early stage can have a positive effect on educational achievement and employment prospects.
Dr Noel Purdy, Stranmillis University College
Ms Joyce Logue, Expert Panel on Underachievement
Ms Mary Montgomery, Expert Panel on Underachievement
Ms Kathleen O'Hare, Expert Panel on Underachievement
Mr Jackie Redpath, Expert Panel on Underachievement
Professor Feyisa Demie, Durham University
Ms Alison Chambers, DE
Mr Dale Heaney, DE
'Collective action'
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asks for clarification on the spend required to implement the action plan.
Dale Heaney from the Education Department says “it really depends which period of cost you’re taking abut”.
He says the annual cost once the programme is established sits around £73m per annum “and I think that’s a more reliable use going forward”.
Who will measure the level of collaboration which is taking place under the action plan, asks Mr McCrossan.
“This will stand or fall by its monitoring and it being agreed at its highest level,” responds Jackie Redpath.
He adds “if we don't get all that collective action right, concentrated in the right places” and “committed to the long term, we’re not going to get it”.
'Instilling hope'
The DUP's Robin Newton asks if the expert panel will remain in contact "in some way" with the programme board that has been set up.
He wants to know if there are any short or long-term goals set by the board.
Alison Chambers says she thinks the officials will keep in touch with the members of the expert panel "as a matter of course".
She lists a number of short-term goals including a campaign around aspiration and instilling hope.
The official says that a plan to acquire "devices" should be put in place "fairly quickly".
'Ministers tend to operate in silos'
To what extent is the panel going to be involved in the implementation of the report and action plan?
That’s the question from Pat Sheehan of Sinn Féin.
Dr Noel Purdy responds that this is “different from other reports”.
“We were asked not just to write a series of recommendations but a costed action plan,” he says, adding that’s “much harder than writing broad recommendations”.
“The key now is implementation.”
Mr Sheehan says “this has been one of the big weaknesses of the executive that ministers tend to operate in silos”.
He asks if there are any cross-departmental recommendations.
“I think the reducing educational disadvantage programme offers that opportunity,” responds Dale Heaney from the Education Department.
Educational underachievement briefing
Department of Education official Alison Chambers opens the brief.
She says a programme board has been set up to action the recommendations made by the expert panel in their report 'A Fair Start'.
The board has met three times and the official says £4m has been set aside to begin work.
A public information campaign has been launched "and is about instilling hope and inspiration in our young people," Ms Chambers says.
Committee opens to the public
Chair of the Committee, Chris Lyttle, opens proceedings to the public.
He being by running through items raised during last week's briefing with the chief medical officer and education minister.
Mr Lyttle then welcomes this morning's first witnesses.
They are here to discuss educational underachievement.
What's happening at the Education Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.
This morning MLAs on the Education Committee will hear about a report into educational underachievement from a panel of expert educationalists.
Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong will also make a presentation to her Committee colleagues on her private member's Integrated Education Bill.
This afternoon the Executive Office Committee will question representatives from the Victims and Survivors Commission.
The action starts at 09:30. Join us then.