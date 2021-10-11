NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Ciara Ferguson of Sinn Féin is the first member called to make a statement. She focuses her three-minute slot on “the continued delay at the executive of brining forward for discussion legislation prepared by the communities minister to ensure the bedroom tax is not implemented here”.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford asks “when is a consultation not a consultation?”

He says his south Belfast constituency was consulted on a potential Glider route.

Mr Stalford says a route has been proposed along the Ormeau Road, which would limit delivery drivers being to drop off goods.

He calls for the “wider consultation” to be carried out and for “alternative routes” to be considered.

Nichola Mallon, the SDLP’s Infrastructure Minister is speaking in her role as an MLA.

“Devastated, betrayed, gut wrenching,” is how patients of Dr Michael Watt described their feelings to the MLA when “it was revealed last week that the medial practitioners tribunal service had allowed Dr Watt’s voluntary application to be removed from the medical register” says Ms Mallon.