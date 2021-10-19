Stormont
Live

MLAs discuss death of Dennis Hutchings

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What's happening at the assembly today?

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning MLAs have quite a lot of committee business to get through in the main chamber before turning their attention to private members' business.

    Alliance MLAs bring a motion on the stability of the institutions and referral to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.

    Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLAs open a debate on the Department for Infrastructure's planning guidance for rural communities.

    Question Time will also pop up at its regular 14:00 slot. Today the health minister and communities minister will be in the spotlight.

    It's going to be a busy one, so stay with us for all of the action from 10:30.

