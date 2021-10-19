Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning MLAs have quite a lot of committee business to get through in the main chamber before turning their attention to private members' business. Alliance MLAs bring a motion on the stability of the institutions and referral to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee. Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLAs open a debate on the Department for Infrastructure's planning guidance for rural communities. Question Time will also pop up at its regular 14:00 slot. Today the health minister and communities minister will be in the spotlight. It's going to be a busy one, so stay with us for all of the action from 10:30.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Tori WatsonCopyright: Tori Watson
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs have quite a lot of committee business to get through in the main chamber before turning their attention to private members' business.
Alliance MLAs bring a motion on the stability of the institutions and referral to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.
Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLAs open a debate on the Department for Infrastructure's planning guidance for rural communities.
Question Time will also pop up at its regular 14:00 slot. Today the health minister and communities minister will be in the spotlight.
It's going to be a busy one, so stay with us for all of the action from 10:30.