Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning MLAs have quite a lot of committee business to get through in the main chamber before turning their attention to private members' business.

Alliance MLAs bring a motion on the stability of the institutions and referral to the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.

Tori Watson Copyright: Tori Watson

Meanwhile Sinn Féin MLAs open a debate on the Department for Infrastructure's planning guidance for rural communities.

Question Time will also pop up at its regular 14:00 slot. Today the health minister and communities minister will be in the spotlight.

It's going to be a busy one, so stay with us for all of the action from 10:30.