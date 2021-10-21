Mark Durkan of the SDLP says "there must be more than an inkling" of what's causing the blockage.
How much of the £42m that's being set aside for funding is in danger of being lost "because we're not making any progress".
The communities minister explains that the Budget Act would be used in order to make the existing payments in the absence of new legislation.
Deirdre Hargey says the DUP wants to see an end date for the mitigations.
'That’s where my frustration is'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
As chair of the committee, Paula Bradley opens questioning to the minister.
The DUP MLA asks if the Welfare Reform Mitigations have been agreed by the executive.
Deirdre Hargey responds that the legislation is ready but it has to be agreed by the executive.
“It’s being blocked in the Executive Office from being put on the agenda to even be discussed or agreed,” adds the minister.
She says “it is continually being blocked from a decision and that’s where my frustration is”.
Legislation 'being continually blocked'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Deirdre Hargey begins by reminding the committee that there "was a huge campaign and concern" before the institutions were revived in 2020 that the welfare mitigations package would run out on 31 March and civil servants did not have the power to make the payments.
As soon as the institutions were in place she received executive backing to address the issues.
The minister says the legislation is ready and she has raised the issue 39 times and has written 12 letters to the executive requesting that papers to be lodged with departments.
"It's being continually blocked," says the communities minister.
"I'm coming you this morning with sheer frustration," she says, adding that she believes the paper is being blocked from coming to the executive table "by one party".
Ms Hargey says there is " a cliff edge" and the legislation and may not be in place by the end of the assembly mandate.
She emphasises that she believes the paper is being held up by the first minister.
Committee opens to public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Communities Committee and opens the session to the public.
She brings members to order and moves straight to the first item on the agenda.
It’s a briefing from the Minister, Deirdre Hargey, on Welfare Reform Mitigations.
She informs MLAs she'll only be able to stay for 30 minutes - 10 of which she says she'll use to make an opening statement.
What's happening at the Communities Committee?
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
BBCCopyright: BBC
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we're joining the Communities Committee who will be joined by Minister Deirdre Hargey.
She'll be briefing the MLAs on Welfare Reform Mitigations.
Officials from Assembly Research will also appear before members to provide insight into the small print within the Private Tenancies Bill.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'Is £42m in danger of being lost?'
Mark Durkan of the SDLP says "there must be more than an inkling" of what's causing the blockage.
How much of the £42m that's being set aside for funding is in danger of being lost "because we're not making any progress".
The communities minister explains that the Budget Act would be used in order to make the existing payments in the absence of new legislation.
Deirdre Hargey says the DUP wants to see an end date for the mitigations.
'That’s where my frustration is'
As chair of the committee, Paula Bradley opens questioning to the minister.
The DUP MLA asks if the Welfare Reform Mitigations have been agreed by the executive.
Deirdre Hargey responds that the legislation is ready but it has to be agreed by the executive.
“It’s being blocked in the Executive Office from being put on the agenda to even be discussed or agreed,” adds the minister.
She says “it is continually being blocked from a decision and that’s where my frustration is”.
Legislation 'being continually blocked'
Deirdre Hargey begins by reminding the committee that there "was a huge campaign and concern" before the institutions were revived in 2020 that the welfare mitigations package would run out on 31 March and civil servants did not have the power to make the payments.
As soon as the institutions were in place she received executive backing to address the issues.
The minister says the legislation is ready and she has raised the issue 39 times and has written 12 letters to the executive requesting that papers to be lodged with departments.
"It's being continually blocked," says the communities minister.
"I'm coming you this morning with sheer frustration," she says, adding that she believes the paper is being blocked from coming to the executive table "by one party".
Ms Hargey says there is " a cliff edge" and the legislation and may not be in place by the end of the assembly mandate.
She emphasises that she believes the paper is being held up by the first minister.
Committee opens to public
Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Communities Committee and opens the session to the public.
She brings members to order and moves straight to the first item on the agenda.
It’s a briefing from the Minister, Deirdre Hargey, on Welfare Reform Mitigations.
She informs MLAs she'll only be able to stay for 30 minutes - 10 of which she says she'll use to make an opening statement.
What's happening at the Communities Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we're joining the Communities Committee who will be joined by Minister Deirdre Hargey.
She'll be briefing the MLAs on Welfare Reform Mitigations.
Officials from Assembly Research will also appear before members to provide insight into the small print within the Private Tenancies Bill.
The action starts at 09:00. Stay with us!