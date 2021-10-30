Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald opens her speech at Dublin City University by telling party members it's "great to be with you all again in my hometown".
"I missed you - Covid separated us."
BBCCopyright: BBC
She thanks key workers who kept people safe throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
She praises "heroic" healthcare staff and carers, shop workers, cleaners, teachers and bus and lorry drivers who worked "tirelessly to get us through".
"We’ll never forget those who show up for us when it counts," she says.
Mary Lou McDonald begins Sinn Féin conference speech
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald is introduced by North Belfast MP John Finucane and takes her place at the lectern as party members applaud.
Sinn Féin votes to end opposition to non-jury trials
RTÉCopyright: RTÉ
Sinn Féin members at the party conference have voted overwhelmingly to end their long-standing opposition to all non-jury trials at the Republic of Ireland's Special Criminal Court.
On her way into the conference, Ms McDonald said that as a politician who represented a constituency affected by gangland crime she recognised there was a "need in exceptional circumstances" for such trials.
Analysis: Sinn Féin members in confident mood
Shane Harrison
BBC News NI Dublin correspondent
Sinn Féin members attending this conference are in a confident mood with the party riding high in the polls in both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.
But members will also be aware that ahead of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election there are a number of unresolved issues that threaten the future of devolution.
South of the border in the Republic of Ireland the party is consistently topping opinion polls, with the three-party coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens being seen by many as not doing enough on issues such as housing and health.
Irreversible shift in balance of power in NI, says O'Neill
Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said the balance of power in Northern Ireland has shifted irreversibly from unionism.
Speaking this morning at the party's conference, she dismissed unionist leaders' reluctance to indicate whether they would take up the post of deputy first minister after next May's Stormont assembly election.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Ms O'Neill (above), the deputy first minister at Stormont, told delegates it was the people who would decide.
"The DUP has declared that a Sinn Féin first minister after the next election would give unionism a real problem," she said.
"Let me be crystal clear - the days of 'nationalists need not apply' are gone."
Live Reporting
Jessica Black and Iain McDowell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC RTÉCopyright: RTÉ PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'Sinn Féin will show up for you'
Mary Lou McDonald pledges that a Sinn Féin government "will show up".
She promises "decent" wages and working conditions and "services and supports for every citizen".
"Mental health and disability provision aren't luxuries - they are the basics," says the party president.
She states that Sinn Féin "will never surrender" Dublin to "property developers and profiteers".
She also calls on the government to give 100% redress to families in the Republic of Ireland whose homes are crumbling because they were made from mica and pyrite.
'I missed you - Covid separated us'
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald opens her speech at Dublin City University by telling party members it's "great to be with you all again in my hometown".
"I missed you - Covid separated us."
She thanks key workers who kept people safe throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
She praises "heroic" healthcare staff and carers, shop workers, cleaners, teachers and bus and lorry drivers who worked "tirelessly to get us through".
"We’ll never forget those who show up for us when it counts," she says.
Mary Lou McDonald begins Sinn Féin conference speech
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald is introduced by North Belfast MP John Finucane and takes her place at the lectern as party members applaud.
Sinn Féin votes to end opposition to non-jury trials
Sinn Féin members at the party conference have voted overwhelmingly to end their long-standing opposition to all non-jury trials at the Republic of Ireland's Special Criminal Court.
On her way into the conference, Ms McDonald said that as a politician who represented a constituency affected by gangland crime she recognised there was a "need in exceptional circumstances" for such trials.
Analysis: Sinn Féin members in confident mood
Shane Harrison
BBC News NI Dublin correspondent
Sinn Féin members attending this conference are in a confident mood with the party riding high in the polls in both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland.
But members will also be aware that ahead of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election there are a number of unresolved issues that threaten the future of devolution.
Those include the negotiations between the UK and the EU over the Brexit-related Northern Ireland Protocol, which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Unionists believe the protocol diminishes their sense of Britishness.
Sinn Féin, like other parties in Northern Ireland, has expressed its opposition to the UK government's proposals on dealing with legacy of the Troubles, in effect allowing an amnesty on crimes related to that era.
The party is also waiting to see whether the UK government proceeds with legislation in Westminster that will strengthen the position of the Irish language.
South of the border in the Republic of Ireland the party is consistently topping opinion polls, with the three-party coalition government of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens being seen by many as not doing enough on issues such as housing and health.
Irreversible shift in balance of power in NI, says O'Neill
Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said the balance of power in Northern Ireland has shifted irreversibly from unionism.
Speaking this morning at the party's conference, she dismissed unionist leaders' reluctance to indicate whether they would take up the post of deputy first minister after next May's Stormont assembly election.
Ms O'Neill (above), the deputy first minister at Stormont, told delegates it was the people who would decide.
"The DUP has declared that a Sinn Féin first minister after the next election would give unionism a real problem," she said.
"Let me be crystal clear - the days of 'nationalists need not apply' are gone."
Read more: Balance of power in NI has shifted irreversibly, says O'Neill
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald's speech to her party's first conference since November 2019.
Party members have gathered at Dublin City University and they have already heard from their vice-president Michelle O'Neill, the Northern Ireland deputy first minister.
Ms McDonald (above) is due to deliver her address to delegates at 17:00 local time.
You can watch the speech live and we'll also provide a text commentary throughout.