He says it "cannot be a time for small talking limiting our ambitions or tinkering around the edges".
Plenary session open to the public
Speaker of the House Alex Maskey opens the meeting to the public.
He brings the MLAs to order before drawing members' attention to the recent death of DUP MLA Peter Weir’s mother.
He sends condolences to Mr Weir and his family on behalf of the entire assembly.
Mr Maskey then introduces the first of many politicians to make a three-minute statement on an issue of their choosing.
What's happening at the NI Assembly?
Here's a snapshot of what you can expect from today's session.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs are back at the house on the hill following a week's recess for Halloween.
Today's plenary session will begin with MLAs making statements to the chamber.
The Finance Minister Conor Murphy will update the House on the October Monitoring round and the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will appear for Question Time at 14:00.
Before the close of play, the DUP brings forward a motion calling for a ring-fenced skills fund for NI.
For all that and more, watch the live feed from 12:00.
Committee membership changes
With members’ statements complete, SDLP MLA Justin McNulty is called to lodge a public petition on reassessing contact tracing in schools.
The House then agrees on some committee membership changes.
For the DUP, Deborah Erskine replaces Jonathan Buckley on the Health Committee and Thomas Buchanan joins the Agriculture Committee.
Aisling Reilly of Sinn Féin joins the Communities Committee.
With technical business wrapped up, the next item is a statement from Finance Minister Conor Murphy on the October monitoring round.
Bus hijackers have 'no legitimacy' and 'no authority'
Mike Nesbitt refers to the hijacking of a bus in Newtownards shortly before 07:00 this morning.
He says those who set the bus alight have "no legitimacy, you have no authority to carry out what you did and what you did was to damage your own community".
The Ulster Unionist adds: "I am told the attack may have been motivated in some sense by the NI/ Ireland protocol.
"If that is the thinking it is perverse."
Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong adds her support the bus driver who was targeted in the incident.
"This is 2021, not 1971," she says.
"The Troubles are behind us, paramilitaries, no matter what type should have left the stage."
'Staffing crisis is causing havoc'
The first member to speak is Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin.
He chairs the Health Committee and raises the issue of the current worsening situation in hospitals.
Mr Gildernew says the staffing crisis all across the health service "is causing havoc".
The DUP's Keith Buchanan refers to a recent commemoration by dissident republican grouping Saoradh at a GAA ground.
Mr Buchanan quotes from a Saoradh statement made after the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, which he describes as "outrageous".
The SDLP's Justin McNulty speaks about the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
