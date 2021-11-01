Mike Nesbitt refers to the hijacking of a bus in Newtownards shortly before 07:00 this morning.

He says those who set the bus alight have "no legitimacy, you have no authority to carry out what you did and what you did was to damage your own community".

The Ulster Unionist adds: "I am told the attack may have been motivated in some sense by the NI/ Ireland protocol.

"If that is the thinking it is perverse."

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong adds her support the bus driver who was targeted in the incident.

"This is 2021, not 1971," she says.

"The Troubles are behind us, paramilitaries, no matter what type should have left the stage."