Declan McAleer chairs the Agriculture Committee. The Sinn Féin MLA asks about the all-island aspects of the environmental strategy. Minister Edwin Poots responds that it’s important for people to “work together” and to “crack down on people who engage in criminality”. The minister’s DUP colleague, Deborah Erskine asks about water quality and reducing pollution in areas like her own constituency such as Lough Erne. Mr Poots says he agrees that “the protection of facilities” such as “water bodies in Fermanagh is something which is critically important”. The minister outlines some of the current issues with existing infrastructure and calls for NI Water to deal with these. “It is a critical issue and one that requires investment.”
'A critical issue and one that requires investment'
Brexit 'has provided new environmental opportunities'
Edwin Poots begins by saying this is NI's "first overarching environmental strategy".
He outlines some of the current environmental challenges.
"We all have a responsibility in meeting these challenges," the minister says, adding that he'll launch a public consultation on the proposed strategy on Thursday 11 November.
"Clean air, clean water and healthy soil and beautiful places to visit and enjoy" all feature in the proposals.
The minister says the UK's exit from the European Union "has provided new environmental opportunities".
He outlines six strategic environmental outcomes.
The plan is to "preserve, protect and improve our environment for our children," says Mr Poots.
Session opens to public
The Speaker, Alex Maskey, opens proceedings to the public.
He jumps straight into busines,s which includes a last minute addition to the agenda.
It’s a statement from the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on his Environmental Strategy.
What's happening at the assembly?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning the agriculture minister will be outlining his environmental strategy and the green growth strategy.
The Assembly Executive Review Committee will be bringing a motion on the findings of a report into an official opposition at the assembly.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons will appear at Question Time and Pat Catney of the SDLP will open the second stage debate on his period poverty bill.
At the end of today's session, Nicola Brogan of Sinn Féin will propose the amendment debate on the Strule Shared Education Campus.
The action starts at 10:30 - stay with us.