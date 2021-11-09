NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Declan McAleer chairs the Agriculture Committee.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks about the all-island aspects of the environmental strategy.

Minister Edwin Poots responds that it’s important for people to “work together” and to “crack down on people who engage in criminality”.

The minister’s DUP colleague, Deborah Erskine asks about water quality and reducing pollution in areas like her own constituency such as Lough Erne.

Mr Poots says he agrees that “the protection of facilities” such as “water bodies in Fermanagh is something which is critically important”.

The minister outlines some of the current issues with existing infrastructure and calls for NI Water to deal with these.

“It is a critical issue and one that requires investment.”