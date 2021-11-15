DFE Copyright: DFE

People are being urged to use their £100 Spend Local cards, with less than a month to go until the scheme ends.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said more than £50m had been spent in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.

More than 1.3 million cards have been dispatched to applicants and about a million have been activated.

The £145m scheme was set up by the Stormont executive to boost sales for businesses that were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

