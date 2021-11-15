Steve Parsons/ PA MediaCopyright: Steve Parsons/ PA Media
Hello and good morning to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs will make three-minute statements on issues of topical importance before Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will update members on a recent British-Irish Council transport meeting.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring the Damages Bill to the chamber for its consideration stage.
Paul Givan, the First Minister, will field questions on behalf of the Executive Office during Question Time at 14:00. He’ll be joined by his DUP colleague Michelle McIlveen, the Education Minister.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly DFECopyright: DFE NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Steve Parsons/ PA MediaCopyright: Steve Parsons/ PA Media
Speaker opens today's session
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes the members through some initial business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
The infrastructure Minister and SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon is making a statement on the death of Austin Currie.
Economy minister urges public to use £100 cards
People are being urged to use their £100 Spend Local cards, with less than a month to go until the scheme ends.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said more than £50m had been spent in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.
More than 1.3 million cards have been dispatched to applicants and about a million have been activated.
The £145m scheme was set up by the Stormont executive to boost sales for businesses that were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and good morning to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs will make three-minute statements on issues of topical importance before Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will update members on a recent British-Irish Council transport meeting.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring the Damages Bill to the chamber for its consideration stage.
Paul Givan, the First Minister, will field questions on behalf of the Executive Office during Question Time at 14:00. He’ll be joined by his DUP colleague Michelle McIlveen, the Education Minister.
Action starts at 12:00 - stay with us.