Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on anti-bullying measures in schools

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on at the Education Committee?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we'll be joining members of the Education Committee for a meeting that includes a briefing on from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong on her Integrated Education Bill.

    And after lunch we join the Executive Office Committee for their weekly meeting, including a briefing from the Truth Recovery Design Panel about their report on mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries.

    The Education Committee starts at 09:30. Do stay with us.

Back to top