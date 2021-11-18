NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Prof Laurence Taggart from Ulster University refers to “inconsistencies in the system”.

He says there needs to be “an urgent examination of the costs involved in the provision of assessment and diagnostic services across the five trusts”.

The increase in the number of children receiving an autism diagnosis “will invariably mean an increase in the number of adults with the condition who will need support”, adds the academic.

He says “a report commissioned by the Health Care Board in 2010 highlighted the need for action but many of the recommendations are yet to be implemented”.