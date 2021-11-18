Stormont
Live

MLAs are briefed on the Autism Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. 'An urgent examination of costs'

    Prof Laurence Taggart
    Prof Laurence Taggart from Ulster University refers to “inconsistencies in the system”.

    He says there needs to be “an urgent examination of the costs involved in the provision of assessment and diagnostic services across the five trusts”.

    The increase in the number of children receiving an autism diagnosis “will invariably mean an increase in the number of adults with the condition who will need support”, adds the academic.

    He says “a report commissioned by the Health Care Board in 2010 highlighted the need for action but many of the recommendations are yet to be implemented”.

  2. The committee meeting opens

    Colm Gildernew
    Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.

    He leads the members through a discussion of the Covid pandemic before introducing the first main item on the agenda.

    It's a briefing from Ulster University, the NI Human Rights Commission and National Autistic Society on the Autism (Amendment) Bill.

    The witnesses are:

    • Prof Roy McConkey, Ulster University
    • Ms Alyson Kilpatrick, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
    • Ms Emily Mills, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
    • Ms Shirelle Stewart, National Autistic Society NI
    • Ms Sharon McDaid, National Autistic Society N
    • Prof Laurence Taggart, Ulster University

  3. What's happening at the Health Committee?

    NI Assembly
  4. Good morning

    Stormont
    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs on the Health Committee will take evidence on the Autism Bill.

    It’s been proposed by deputy chair, Pam Cameron of the DUP.

    This afternoon we’ll join the Justice Committee which will hear evidence from stakeholders on the Justice Bill.

    Action starts at 09:30 - stay with us.

