With members’ statements complete, MLAs move to the next item on today’s agenda. It’s a statement from Justice Minister Naomi Long on Charlotte’s Law.
Charlotte's Law
NI 'lagging very badly behind' on electric vehicles
Steve Aiken says NI is “lagging very badly behind” on the move towards electric vehicles.
The UUP MLA adds that there is a “lack of joined up approach, we have a much delayed energy strategy”.
Grey Point Fort in North Down is the main issue of focus for Independent MLA Alex Easton.
He says “dozens of trees have been cut down” which has “had a serious impact on the protected wildlife that lives in that forest”.
He adds that he’s called for “serious investigation” into the matter.
'Greenway will be a positive boon'
Cathal Boylan of Sinn Féin has the first statement.
He calls for the completion of the Monaghan to Middletown Greenway
Mr Boylan says it will be "a positive boon for the local community".
Pam Cameron is next and she raises the issue of better services for people with COPD.
She says it is a group of lung diseases that cause breathing difficulties and there is no cure.
"NI urgently needs a new lung health strategy," the DUP MLA says.
Pat Catney of the SDLP talks about food wastage.
He says over one third of the food produced each year is wasted.
Plenary meeting opens
Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the House, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before welcoming the first MLA of the day to make a statement.
They’ll have three minutes to make a statement on matters of interest.
At the assembly today
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today's business includes a statement for the justice minister on Charlotte's Law and Question time with the health and infrastructure ministers.
The assembly meets at 12:00. Do stay with us.