Robin Swann says a number of Covid-19 variants have been identified during the course of the pandemic.

He explains that some have minor changes, while others can be more resistant to vaccines.

The latest variant has been named Omicron.

“There is limited evidence of the impact of the new variant, there are concerns that it has a large number of mutations which means there is the potential for the variant to be resistant to vaccines and more transmissible,” says the health minister.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in NI, says Mr Swann, adding that it is likely this will change in coming days.

“In light of the cases identified in England and Scotland, it is to be expected that there may already be cases of the variant in NI,” explains Robin Swann.