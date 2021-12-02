NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Colm Gildernew has the first questions.

He says the workforce has never been "under such stress for an unprecedented period of time".

The Sinn Féin MLA asks about intervention interviews for people who have indicated a desire to leave their jobs.

The health minister says he has set up "a nursery and midwifery retention initiative".

Mr Gildernew asks if it would be possible to contact staff who have left the health service to see if they would consider coming back.

Robin Swann says the department could consider "a targeted outreach and approach".

The committee chair asks about progress with waiting lists.

The minister says that the department is seeing figures of 81,000 people coming through its waiting list initiative using the independent sector and GPs taking up "lower acuity stuff".