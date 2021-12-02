Committee chair Colm Gildernew has the first questions.
He says the workforce has never been "under such stress for an unprecedented period of time".
The Sinn Féin MLA asks about intervention interviews for people who have indicated a desire to leave their jobs.
The health minister says he has set up "a nursery and midwifery retention initiative".
Mr Gildernew asks if it would be possible to contact staff who have left the health service to see if they would consider coming back.
Robin Swann says the department could consider "a targeted outreach and approach".
The committee chair asks about progress with waiting lists.
The minister says that the department is seeing figures of 81,000 people coming through its waiting list initiative using the independent sector and GPs taking up "lower acuity stuff".
'The most difficult winter ever experienced by our health system'
Robin Swann begins by outlining the key elements that are being implemented to deal with winter pressures in the health system.
The minister says “we are most likely facing into the most difficult winter ever experienced by our health and social care system and that will be on top of a summer and autumn period like we haven’t experienced before”.
Mr Swann adds that “we’re planning in the context of a highly uncertain environment, especially now with Omicron”.
“GPs and primary care will play a primary role” in assisting with demand on the health service, says the minister.
“The impact of additional winter pressures on an already strained social care service is also an area of concern,” says the Ulster Unionist minister and refers to staff recruitment and retention.
As for the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, Mr Swann says the “rollout will continue to be a on a phased basis” and encourages all those eligible to “get the jab when they can”.
“If we all play our part and do everything we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect our services, we will get through” this period, he concludes.
Meeting opens to public
Committee Chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
Members have a lot of work to get through today so he wastes no time in welcoming the first witnesses.
The Minister, Robin Swann, is joining MLAs to brief them on winter pressures.
He’s joined by an entourage of departmental officials, including:
Peter Jakobsen, DoH
Gearoid Cassidy, DoH
Alastair Campbell, DoH
Paul Cavanagh, Health and Social Care Board
Mark McGuicken, DoH
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's committee meetings at Stormont.
This morning the Health Committee will be hearing from Minister Robin Swann on winter pressures in the health service. No doubt the latest developments regarding Covid-19 will also feature.
And this afternoon the Justice Committee will have briefings on the Justice Bill and non-fatal strangulation legislation.
The Health Committee meets at 09:15. Do stay with us.