Carál Ní Chuilín says she has been contacted by a number of constituents who have concerns about the lack of information collected about secondary breast cancer.

Ms Ní Chuilín says that in England an audit has been set up to collect information about women suffering from secondary breast cancer.

The Sinn Féin MLA calls for an audit to be set up by the health minister.

Pam Cameron raises the issue of weekly medicine dose trays that are sorted by pharmacies.

The DUP MLA says that due to increased workload a large number of pharmacy owners voted to no longer provide this service from September 2021.

She calls for a settlement to be found with the Department of Health.