Carál Ní Chuilín says she has been contacted by a number of constituents who have concerns about the lack of information collected about secondary breast cancer. Ms Ní Chuilín says that in England an audit has been set up to collect information about women suffering from secondary breast cancer. The Sinn Féin MLA calls for an audit to be set up by the health minister. Pam Cameron raises the issue of weekly medicine dose trays that are sorted by pharmacies. The DUP MLA says that due to increased workload a large number of pharmacy owners voted to no longer provide this service from September 2021. She calls for a settlement to be found with the Department of Health.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly AFP / GETTYCopyright: AFP / GETTY
Call for a breast cancer audit
Carál Ní Chuilín says she has been contacted by a number of constituents who have concerns about the lack of information collected about secondary breast cancer.
Ms Ní Chuilín says that in England an audit has been set up to collect information about women suffering from secondary breast cancer.
The Sinn Féin MLA calls for an audit to be set up by the health minister.
Pam Cameron raises the issue of weekly medicine dose trays that are sorted by pharmacies.
The DUP MLA says that due to increased workload a large number of pharmacy owners voted to no longer provide this service from September 2021.
She calls for a settlement to be found with the Department of Health.
'First ever disabled persons parliament'
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary session to the public.
He brings members to order before informing them of a special sitting of the assembly on Friday.
Mr Maskey explains that it was the “first ever disabled persons parliament, not only on these islands but far beyond”.
He thanks those organising and participating in the event.
The speaker then turn to the first item of business.
It’s members’ statements, and Carál Ní Chuilín is first to be called.
Happening at the assembly today
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's a busy first day back for the MLAs with business kicking off with members' statements.
The health minister will bring forward a variety of draft regulations relating to smoking and the justice minister will bring the Criminal Justice Bill for debate.
Question Time sees Gordon Lyons and Michelle McIlveen, the Economy and Education Ministers placed under the spotlight.
Before the end of the day, Alliance MLA John Blair will open the second stage debate on his Hunting of Wild Mammals Bill.
The action starts at 12:00 - stay with us until then.