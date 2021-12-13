Andrew Muir of Alliance wants to talk about "the future of Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood". He appeals to local and regional government to grasp on the opportunity offered by the decision of the Ministry of Defence to delay disposal by two years. Mr Muir says the base offers a wealth of potential but it must be agreed with local people.
Kinnegar Logistics Base in Holywood
'Mental health pandemic'
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan rises to discuss the “mental health pandemic”.
He says “we’re seeing unfortunately an increase in the level of suicide in our communities”.
“I would urge all of those in our communities, who are battling with mental health, who need support” to reach out and seek assistance.
UUP leader Doug Beattie discusses “our historical heritage” which he believes is “being undermined”.
Mr Beattie refers to a number of historic sites, including the Newry Canal which sits in disrepair and is “in desperate need of restoration”.
Nationality and Borders Bill
Dr Caoimhe Archibald makes a statement criticising the "so-called Nationality and Borders Bill".
The bill is currently passing through Westminster.
"This bill with its many regressive provisions is an extension of the Home Office's hostile environment and concerns have been raised about it for some time," the Sinn Féin MLA says.
She says the bill runs contrary to the Good Friday Agreement.
Deborah Erskine is next on her feet.
She calls for a plan to "be put in place to recruit and retain more nurses".
The DUP MLA says nurses are "angels" who have taken on enormous responsibility.
Plenary session opens to the public
Speaker of the House, Alex Maskey, opens the plenary meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before moving to MLAs’ statements.
Each member who is called during this period has three minutes to discuss a topic of current interest.
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is first to address the chamber.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This is the last full sitting week for MLAs before Christmas recess.
There’s plenty of work for them to get through however, starting with a statement from the education minister on the General Teaching Council for NI.
The finance minister will outline the 2022-25 draft budget before Question Time with the deputy first minister and health minister at 14:00.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will debate the introduction of Covid-19 passports.
Action starts at 12:00. Stay with us.