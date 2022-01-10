At 12:00 MLAs will debate a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin.

It accuses Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of a "lack of planning".

It also urges the minister to address staffing issues "by utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe".

You can read the motion in full by clicking here.

The Department of Education said it would do "everything in our power to help school leaders during these unprecedented and extremely challenging circumstances".