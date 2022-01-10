At 12:00 MLAs will debate a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin. It accuses Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of a "lack of planning". It also urges the minister to address staffing issues "by utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe". You can read the motion in full by clicking here. The Department of Education said it would do "everything in our power to help school leaders during these unprecedented and extremely challenging circumstances".
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to extraordinary coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Recess is still officially ongoing, but MLAs will return to the chamber this afternoon to debate how to keep schools open and safe with Covid-19 cases on the rise.
The motion was brought by Sinn Féin and received backing from other parties, such as the SDLP and Alliance.
Follow text updates here or watch live by hitting the play button at the top of this page.