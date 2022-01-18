BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It's set to be a very long day in the chamber with an estimated finish time of 22:10.

Speaker Alex Maskey wrote to MLAs yesterday regarding pressures on assembly business so we can expect to see more late nights and extra sitting days.

The main item on today's agenda is the completion of a debate which started yesterday on Kellie Armstrong's Integrated Education Bill.

The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.