Stormont

Minister briefs MLAs on School Starting Age

  1. 'Premature babies to benefit from this bill'

    Chris Lyttle
    Chris Lyttle, the committee chair, asks the education minister if she’s considered including options to defer school start age, in addition to April, May and June.

    Michelle McIlveen responds that she’s been “keen to pursue” the issue of flexible school start age for a long time, well before she was appointed a minister.

    The DUP minister says “the feeling we did have was that by moving the starting age for the deferral to 1 April did allow for a number of those premature babies to benefit from this bill”.

  2. Flexible school starts briefing

    Michelle McIlveen says she's here to outline the draft bill on flexible school starting age and explain the need for accelerated passage.

    "Currently children who turn four, on or before the first of July, start primary school at the beginning of September that year," says the education minister.

    This means that children born in April, May and June are the youngest in the class "starting school a few months after their fourth birthday".

    NI is unusual internationally as it does not offer any degree of flexibility in regard to the age that children start school, the minister says.

    Michelle McIlveen
    She outlines the process followed by the Department of Education in developing proposals for change.

    There are four objectives:

    • To provide flexibility so that children born between 1 April and and 1 July could opt to start school in the September following their fifth birthday
    • The bill ensures that deferred children do not reach the lower limit of school start until after their fifth birthday
    • The bill ensures that deferred children will continue to receive 12 years of compulsory education and not leave at the end of Year 11
    • Parents of children born between 1 April and and 1 July could begin to attend pre-school in the year following their fourth birthday

  3. Committee opens to public

    Chris Lyttle
    Chris Lyttle, the chair of the Education Committee, opens the meeting to the public.

    He brings the members to order before welcoming this morning’s first set of witnesses.

    The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is joined by a host of departmental officials to discuss flexible school starts.

    • Michelle McIlveen, Minister of Education
    • Gary Fair, DE
    • Stephen Van Houten, DE
    • Stephen Creagh, DE
    • Dr Suzanne Kingon, DE
    • Adrian Murphy, DE

  4. What's happening at the Education Committee?

    NI Assembly
  5. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    After a marathon debate on the Integrated Education Bill, spanning across Monday and Tuesday, it’s an early start today for members of the Education Committee.

    Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is joining MLAs to share her views on flexible school starting age.

    MLAs will also discuss the education budget and the Free Period Products Bill.

    Stormont
    After lunch, we’re joining members of the Finance Committee where Mike Nesbitt of the UUP will be giving evidence on his Defamation Bill.

    The Fiscal Commission will also brief MLAs on an interim report.

    The action starts at 09:30 - so stay with us.

