Chris Lyttle, the committee chair, asks the education minister if she’s considered including options to defer school start age, in addition to April, May and June. Michelle McIlveen responds that she’s been “keen to pursue” the issue of flexible school start age for a long time, well before she was appointed a minister. The DUP minister says “the feeling we did have was that by moving the starting age for the deferral to 1 April did allow for a number of those premature babies to benefit from this bill”.
To provide flexibility so that children born between 1 April and and 1 July could opt to start school in the September following their fifth birthday
The bill ensures that deferred children do not reach the lower limit of school start until after their fifth birthday
The bill ensures that deferred children will continue to receive 12 years of compulsory education and not leave at the end of Year 11
Parents of children born between 1 April and and 1 July could begin to attend pre-school in the year following their fourth birthday
Michelle McIlveen, Minister of Education
Gary Fair, DE
Stephen Van Houten, DE
Stephen Creagh, DE
Dr Suzanne Kingon, DE
Adrian Murphy, DE
'Premature babies to benefit from this bill'
Flexible school starts briefing
Michelle McIlveen says she's here to outline the draft bill on flexible school starting age and explain the need for accelerated passage.
"Currently children who turn four, on or before the first of July, start primary school at the beginning of September that year," says the education minister.
This means that children born in April, May and June are the youngest in the class "starting school a few months after their fourth birthday".
NI is unusual internationally as it does not offer any degree of flexibility in regard to the age that children start school, the minister says.
She outlines the process followed by the Department of Education in developing proposals for change.
There are four objectives:
Committee opens to public
Chris Lyttle, the chair of the Education Committee, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings the members to order before welcoming this morning’s first set of witnesses.
The Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is joined by a host of departmental officials to discuss flexible school starts.
What's happening at the Education Committee?
