Chris Lyttle, the committee chair, asks the education minister if she’s considered including options to defer school start age, in addition to April, May and June.

Michelle McIlveen responds that she’s been “keen to pursue” the issue of flexible school start age for a long time, well before she was appointed a minister.

The DUP minister says “the feeling we did have was that by moving the starting age for the deferral to 1 April did allow for a number of those premature babies to benefit from this bill”.