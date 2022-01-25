Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

School principals should ask all pupils in a class where there are a number of Covid cases to take a lateral flow test.

That is according to updated guidance to schools from the Education Authority (EA) and Public Health Agency (PHA).

The updated guidance said that principals did not need to contact the PHA before introducing "extended testing".

The new guidance applies to pupils in both primary and post-primary schools.

