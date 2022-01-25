'Faster we prevent spread, faster we can get rid of other restrictions'
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance says she coaches hockey on a Sunday morning and has heard from many parents that “their daughter can’t come as there has been another outbreak” of Covid in their class.
Turning to Amendment 8 which relates to face coverings, the MLA says: “Ultimately in too may instances the debate around masks has now become more about obeying or flaunting authority for the sake of it rather than about a recognition that face coverings help prevent spread and indeed the faster we prevent spread, the faster we can get rid of these other restrictions.”
'Welcome that our hospitals are not overrun'
The SDLP's Colin McGrath says "there is some controversy" over the regulations regarding face coverings.
He says the executive has been looked to for advice.
"I'm not sure that this has been forthcoming at this stage," Mr McGrath says.
"I welcome that our hospitals are not overrun as they were in the previous waves," he comments.
Alan Chambers is the health minister's Ulster Unionist colleague.
He says we have been dealing with "the biggest pandemic in living memory".
"We must never forget the fact that 3,000 families have lost a loved one," the North Down MLA says.
'All play our part on the road out of restrictions'
Colm Gildernew is the chair of the Health Committee.
The Sinn Féin MLA pays tribute to those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, as well as those working on the frontline in the health service.
“While restrictions are being eased,” he says, he encourages everyone “to play our part on the road out of restrictions”.
As for Amendment 8 which relates to the wearing of face masks, the committee has not taken a decision says Mr Gildernew.
Deputy chair of the Health Committee, Pam Cameron, says most of the regulations being debated are technical in nature.
Ms Cameron outlines the impact restrictions had on the hospitality sector around Christmas.
She says she regrets that the finance minister didn’t bring forward support before the festive period for the sector.
'Limiting the spread of the Omicron variant'
Health Minister Robin Swann opens the debate on three motions concerning the Coronavirus Regulations.
They refer to decisions taken by the executive on 22 December "to limit the spread of the Omicron variant", he explains.
"The executive met again last week and following a significant improved outlook we were thankfully in a position to relax many of the restrictions," the minister adds.
On December 22 the executive decided that intervention was required due to "potential serious scenarios ahead".
He outlines the amendments that were made at this time in detail.
Turning to the latest decisions made by the executive regarding the easing of restrictions he says:
"I do believe that the decisions taken by the executive were significant, were measured and did send a very strong signal that we were on a clear trajectory out of this Omicron wave."
Police to investigate No 10 lockdown parties
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force was looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in No 10 and across Whitehall over the past two years.
She said the Met would "police without fear or favour" and provide updates "at significant points" in the investigation.
Schools get updated guidance on Covid-19 testing
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
School principals should ask all pupils in a class where there are a number of Covid cases to take a lateral flow test.
That is according to updated guidance to schools from the Education Authority (EA) and Public Health Agency (PHA).
The updated guidance said that principals did not need to contact the PHA before introducing "extended testing".
The new guidance applies to pupils in both primary and post-primary schools.
Read more on this story here.
Police to investigate No 10 lockdown parties
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force was looking into "potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations" in No 10 and across Whitehall over the past two years.
She said the Met would "police without fear or favour" and provide updates "at significant points" in the investigation.
The news comes after fresh allegations came to light over an event held for the PM's birthday held in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.
Read more on this breaking news story here.
Speaker opens the session
Speaker Alex Maskey brings members to order and opens today’s session to the public.
He wastes no time and moves straight to business.
Sinn Féin’s Jemma Dolan is called to present a public petition on addressing flooding in Boho.
“Just because this affects a small population, this is unfair in the extreme,” says the MLA.
Next up, it's time for MLAs to debate the latest changes to Covid-19 regulations.
Doug Beattie will ask party to decide on leadership
Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie has said he will let the party decide on his leadership.
Pressure is mounting on him after accusations of misogyny and racism over a number of historical tweets.
Mr Beattie said on Tuesday "that what I did 10 years ago is pretty horrific".
On Monday, Mr Beattie said he was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" over the emergence of the social media posts.
Read more on this story here.
Coming up at the assembly
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s shaping up to be another busy day for MLAs, starting with a series of Covid-19 regulation debates.
These are brought to the House by the Health Minister Robin Swann.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will bring the Protection from Stalking Bill to the chamber for its consideration stage debate.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen will appear for Question Time at 14:00.
Before the end of the day, MLAs will debate the final stage of the Financial Reporting Bill.
The action starts at 10:30.
Stay with us.