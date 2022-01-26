Chris Conway says Translink has "an ambitious plan to transform public transport over the next decade if this can be matched with appropriate funding". He says there is evidence that global public transport use must double "if we are to reach the climate ambitions". Mr Conway says Translink appreciates the funding support received during the pandemic and funding received in the executive's January monitoring round. However, he says that a reliance on in-year bids for funding leads to an inability to plan for the future. The transport company CEO says NI has the lowest per capita spend on public transport in the UK. He adds that the sector has been treated "a bit more like a Cinderella service". Mr Conway says the budget could see "significant cuts to the bus and rail network".
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Budget could see 'significant cuts to the bus and rail network'
Chris Conway says Translink has "an ambitious plan to transform public transport over the next decade if this can be matched with appropriate funding".
He says there is evidence that global public transport use must double "if we are to reach the climate ambitions".
Mr Conway says Translink appreciates the funding support received during the pandemic and funding received in the executive's January monitoring round.
However, he says that a reliance on in-year bids for funding leads to an inability to plan for the future.
The transport company CEO says NI has the lowest per capita spend on public transport in the UK.
He adds that the sector has been treated "a bit more like a Cinderella service".
Mr Conway says the budget could see "significant cuts to the bus and rail network".
Committee opens to the public
Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Jonathan Buckley, opens the meeting to the public.
He brings members to order before running through some general items of business.
MLAs then welcome Chris Conway, the CEO of Translink, to the meeting.
He’s here to outline the budget issues facing the public transport body.
Edwin Poots in bid to halt Irish Sea border checks
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken the first step in his bid to halt Irish Sea border checks.
He has submitted a paper seeking executive approval for the checks to continue, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
The DUP MLA argues the challenge makes clear that checks need to be approved by ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin has vowed to block any such paper from the executive agenda.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Infrastructure Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today MLAs will gather in their committees to scrutinise the work of government departments.
We're joining the Infrastructure Committee this morning to hear about the latest budget issues facing Translink from the company's CEO.
This afternoon we're joining the Executive Office Committee to hear about the tackling violence against women and girls strategy.
Live action starts at 10:00 - stay with us.