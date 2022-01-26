NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Chris Conway says Translink has "an ambitious plan to transform public transport over the next decade if this can be matched with appropriate funding".

He says there is evidence that global public transport use must double "if we are to reach the climate ambitions".

Mr Conway says Translink appreciates the funding support received during the pandemic and funding received in the executive's January monitoring round.

However, he says that a reliance on in-year bids for funding leads to an inability to plan for the future.

The transport company CEO says NI has the lowest per capita spend on public transport in the UK.

He adds that the sector has been treated "a bit more like a Cinderella service".

Mr Conway says the budget could see "significant cuts to the bus and rail network".