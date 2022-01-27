Communities Committee chair Paula Bradley of the DUP opens the meeting to the public. She brings members to order before turning to the first item on today’s agenda. It’s a discussion about the committee’s report on the Betting and Gaming Bill.
Sinn Féin blocks DUP over border checks
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
A DUP move to force an executive rethink over Irish Sea border checks has been blocked by Sinn Féin.
Edwin Poots submitted documents seeking executive support for the checks on Tuesday, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
Mr Poots argued the challenge makes clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin vowed to block the paper from the executive, which meets on Thursday.
At the Communities Committee
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning MLAs will meet in their committee settings.
We’re joining the Communities Committee which will discuss the Betting and Gaming Bill.
They’ll also be briefed on the Energy Support Schemes run by the department.
At 14:00 we’ll join the Justice Committee which will be briefed on the Support for Mortgage Interest Bill.
They’ll also examine the Justice budget for 2022-25 by questioning officials from the Youth Justice Agency.
Live action starts at 09:00. Stay with us.