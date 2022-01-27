PA Media Copyright: PA Media

A DUP move to force an executive rethink over Irish Sea border checks has been blocked by Sinn Féin.

Edwin Poots submitted documents seeking executive support for the checks on Tuesday, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

Mr Poots argued the challenge makes clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.

Sinn Féin vowed to block the paper from the executive, which meets on Thursday.

