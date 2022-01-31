NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw focuses on the issue of addiction services.

“Services such as counselling are heavily sought after,” she says, but adds that there is difficulty gaining access due to waiting lists.

“Northern Ireland has the highest prescription rate of Pregabalin in the UK,” says the South Belfast MLA.

Clare Bailey of the Green Party says there is a “collective opportunity” for MLAs to “show leadership” during their debate on the agriculture minister’s Climate Bill.

“Here in NI, we have been failing,” says the South Belfast rep, adding that NI “has failed to invest, failed to deliver”.

Ms Bailey adds “every single one of our rivers, lakes and our coastal waters has failed to meet basic quality standards”.