Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long will open events in the chamber by making a statement on a report into care and supervision units in Northern Ireland Prisons.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will then deliver a statement on support for NI Search and Rescue Services before the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings forward motions for debate on non-domestic rates.

At 14:00 Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will answer MLAs’ questions, before members turn to their chunkiest item of business - a debate on the Climate Change (No.2) Bill, brought to the House by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

It’s shaping up to be a lengthy day at Stormont, but we hope you’ll stay with us.

The live action starts at 10:30.