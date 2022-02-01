Stormont
Live

Justice Minister Long makes statement on prisons

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Speaker opens the session

    Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

    He turns directly to the first item on the agenda.

    It's a statement from Justice Minister Naomi Long on Care and Supervision Units in the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

  3. On today's agenda

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    The Justice Minister Naomi Long will open events in the chamber by making a statement on a report into care and supervision units in Northern Ireland Prisons.

    Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will then deliver a statement on support for NI Search and Rescue Services before the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings forward motions for debate on non-domestic rates.

    At 14:00 Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will answer MLAs’ questions, before members turn to their chunkiest item of business - a debate on the Climate Change (No.2) Bill, brought to the House by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

    It’s shaping up to be a lengthy day at Stormont, but we hope you’ll stay with us.

    The live action starts at 10:30.

