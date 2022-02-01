Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He turns directly to the first item on the agenda.
It's a statement from Justice Minister Naomi Long on Care and Supervision Units in the Northern Ireland Prison Service.
Technical issue
You may have noticed we're not able to bring you live video coverage of events at the NI Assembly this morning.
We're currently experiencing a technical issue but we're working hard to resolve it as soon as possible.
We'll still bring you live written reports, so stay with us!
On today's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The Justice Minister Naomi Long will open events in the chamber by making a statement on a report into care and supervision units in Northern Ireland Prisons.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will then deliver a statement on support for NI Search and Rescue Services before the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings forward motions for debate on non-domestic rates.
At 14:00 Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will answer MLAs’ questions, before members turn to their chunkiest item of business - a debate on the Climate Change (No.2) Bill, brought to the House by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
It’s shaping up to be a lengthy day at Stormont, but we hope you’ll stay with us.
