BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This morning we're returning to the assembly chamber for an extra sitting as MLAs continue their marathon debate on the Climate Change (No.2) Bill.

The debate started around lunchtime yesterday and continued into the late hours.

Before the adjournment, members have voted to back a target of net zero emissions in Northern Ireland by 2050.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had argued instead for a target of reducing emissions by 82% by 2050.

The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.