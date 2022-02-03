Permanent secretary 'considering the implications of the instruction'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Patsy McGlone of the SDLP calls for a special meeting with the Agriculture Department's permanent secretary to discuss in full the detail and implications of the minister’s order to halt checks along the Irish Sea Border.
“There are of course political reasons behind what happened,” adds John Blair.
The Alliance MLA says “the minister, as far as I can see, has been advised on previous occasions that that should not be done”.
It causes “uncertainty” for business and hauliers, he adds.
The committee clerk tells members that he asked the department if the permanent secretary could come to the committee today, but received a response that the secretary was unavailable as he is “currently considering the implications of the instruction”.
The meeting opens
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes the members before turning to the first item on the agenda.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly View more on twitterView more on twitter NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'Severe impacts on the industry'
Deirdre McIvor, chief executive of the NI Pork and Bacon Forum begins her briefing.
She says the issue of access to labour is a consequence of Brexit and the problem of accessing global labour and it "is having severe impacts on the industry".
Ms McIvor says this particularly applies to skilled butchers.
She refers to a government scheme to allow butchers to work in the UK for three months and questions whether anyone would give up a job in their home country to avail of this.
The chief executive says the industry has been attempting to work its way through the backlog of pigs on farms that are getting heavier.
She says "there's a limited amount of space on farm premises to keep them".
Ms McIvor says there are breakdowns on the processing lines in the factories as they try to deal with heavier pigs.
This has led to increased amounts of meat being condemned, she adds.
Workforce issues in meat manufacturing
Declan McAleer, the Agriculture Committee chair, runs through a number of additional items of business before introducing representatives from the NI Pork and Bacon Forum.
Deirdre McIvor joins the meeting via video call to discuss the impact changed migration rules are having in terms of workforce for the sector.
Advice to continue business as usual
Permanent secretary 'considering the implications of the instruction'
Patsy McGlone of the SDLP calls for a special meeting with the Agriculture Department's permanent secretary to discuss in full the detail and implications of the minister’s order to halt checks along the Irish Sea Border.
“There are of course political reasons behind what happened,” adds John Blair.
The Alliance MLA says “the minister, as far as I can see, has been advised on previous occasions that that should not be done”.
It causes “uncertainty” for business and hauliers, he adds.
The committee clerk tells members that he asked the department if the permanent secretary could come to the committee today, but received a response that the secretary was unavailable as he is “currently considering the implications of the instruction”.
The meeting opens
Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes the members before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a discussion of committee business.
Unclear whether Irish Sea Border checks halted
It's expected that there'll be plenty of discussion about the agriculture minister's order to halt checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border at the Agriculture Committee.
This morning, it's not clear whether checks on goods along the Irish Sea Border have been halted in line with an order by Democratic Unionist Party minister Edwin Poots.
At least part of the facility at Belfast Port is still operating.
The agriculture minister's order is part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the northern Ireland protocol.
Inspections of products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland are part of the post-Brexit agreement.
Read more here.
BreakingNI First Minister Paul Givan 'intends to resign'
Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan intends to announce his resignation later on Thursday, BBC News NI understands.
There has been no official statement from Mr Givan's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
But sources told the BBC's Nolan Show an announcement is expected.
Due to Northern Ireland's power-sharing arrangements, the move would mean Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also loses her position.
Read more on this story here.
On the Agriculture Committee
Here's what we can expect to see at the committee today.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining members of the Agriculture Committee for their weekly meeting.
Following the news that Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots has ordered a halt to checks at NI ports we're expecting some lively debate.
And this afternoon we're with the Justice Committee for a session with the head of the NI Prison Service, Ronnie Armour.
The Agriculture Committee meets at 09:45. Do stay with us.