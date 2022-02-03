NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Deirdre McIvor, chief executive of the NI Pork and Bacon Forum begins her briefing.

She says the issue of access to labour is a consequence of Brexit and the problem of accessing global labour and it "is having severe impacts on the industry".

Ms McIvor says this particularly applies to skilled butchers.

She refers to a government scheme to allow butchers to work in the UK for three months and questions whether anyone would give up a job in their home country to avail of this.

The chief executive says the industry has been attempting to work its way through the backlog of pigs on farms that are getting heavier.

She says "there's a limited amount of space on farm premises to keep them".

Ms McIvor says there are breakdowns on the processing lines in the factories as they try to deal with heavier pigs.

This has led to increased amounts of meat being condemned, she adds.