Matthew O’Toole says the Police Ombudsman’s report “finds a web of investigatory failings, completely inappropriate police behaviour and yes, what she terms, collusive behaviours”.

The SDLP MLA adds that she is “clear that she finds in her detailed report, which comes to more than 300 pages, extensive evidence of which she terms collusive behaviours”.

He highlights a number of issues raised in the report, including “the failure to tell people when there were known threats against them, though the police ombudsman does not find that these murders could have been prevented by police action, she does find that there was a failing to tell people that they were at risk which is shocking”.

“Most shocking of all, Mr Speaker, is the finding that a deactivated, or apparently deactivated gun was placed back into the hands of a UDA, UFF informant, that is utterly shocking.”