Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Police Ombudsman report

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  'Utterly shocking'

    Matthew O'Toole
    Matthew O’Toole says the Police Ombudsman’s report “finds a web of investigatory failings, completely inappropriate police behaviour and yes, what she terms, collusive behaviours”.

    The SDLP MLA adds that she is “clear that she finds in her detailed report, which comes to more than 300 pages, extensive evidence of which she terms collusive behaviours”.

    He highlights a number of issues raised in the report, including “the failure to tell people when there were known threats against them, though the police ombudsman does not find that these murders could have been prevented by police action, she does find that there was a failing to tell people that they were at risk which is shocking”.

    “Most shocking of all, Mr Speaker, is the finding that a deactivated, or apparently deactivated gun was placed back into the hands of a UDA, UFF informant, that is utterly shocking.”

  On the assembly agenda today

    agenda
    agenda
  Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    The members sat late into the evening on Monday and they'll start today's session by concluding any unfinished business.

    Later, they'll discuss Covid regulations and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will appear at Question Time.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.

