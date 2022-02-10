Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public. He brings members to order before running through some housekeeping business. Last week members sought an urgent meeting with the Agriculture Department’s permanent secretary on an order from the minister to halt Irish Sea border checks. Following that order, a High Court ruled that the ministerial direction should be suspended until that checks be maintained until a judicial hearing next month. Mr McAleer explains that the committee clerk advised that in this context a briefing on the situation “would be sub judice”. MLAs then turn to their first oral briefing of the day comes from Agriculture Department officials: They’re joining MLAs to outline the latest bird flu situation in NI.
What's on at the Agriculture Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining members of the Agriculture Committee for briefings on avian influenza and the Animal Health and Welfare Common Framework.
This afternoon at the Justice Committee the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Simon Byrne, will be addressing members on budget issues.
The Agriculture Committee meeting kicks off at 10:00 Do stay with us.