NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.

He brings members to order before running through some housekeeping business.

Last week members sought an urgent meeting with the Agriculture Department’s permanent secretary on an order from the minister to halt Irish Sea border checks.

Following that order, a High Court ruled that the ministerial direction should be suspended until that checks be maintained until a judicial hearing next month.

Mr McAleer explains that the committee clerk advised that in this context a briefing on the situation “would be sub judice”.

MLAs then turn to their first oral briefing of the day comes from Agriculture Department officials:

Gemma Daly, DAERA

Neal Gartland, DAERA

Charlotte Stewart, DAERA

They’re joining MLAs to outline the latest bird flu situation in NI.